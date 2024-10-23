Nigerian buzzing rapper, Odumodublvk shares several behind-the-scenes stories in a new documentary that recently aired. He recounted how he once used his mother as a cover to perform at a popular gig in Abuja.

The Anti-World Gangstar member, who was recently nominated for “Best International Flow” at the just-held BET Hip-Hop Awards but lost in the category, followed up with a short documentary that offered insights into his personal life and career. The 18-minute documentary, produced by Nigerian content creator Ugobaby, featured the rapper discussing an unforgettable incident early in his career.

According to the NATIVE signee, his set at a major event in Abuja was cut short before his main song could be performed. This platform was crucial for him and his crew to leave a lasting impression in his city Abuja, but with their time slashed, he had to think quickly.

Odumodublvck explained that he ran from the stage to the event organiser and lied, claiming his mother was in the crowd and needed to see him perform the song. Fortunately, the organiser believed him and allowed him back on stage. The rapper emphasised that this moment showed his dedication to his career from day one.

Though Odumodublvck didn’t mention the event organiser’s name, it has since been revealed to be Tobi Muhammed, popularly known as ‘Alhaji Popping’ of Mainland Bloc Party, who confirmed the story on social media and praised the rapper’s “get-it-done” spirit.

The documentary, which primarily highlighted his success during his Canadian tour, also featured several gems about the rapper’s journey.

Watch full documentary here