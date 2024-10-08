Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, was born on May 1, 2000, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up in a Christian family, and his upbringing had a strong influence on his career in music. Despite facing several challenges during his early years, Rema’s story is one of determination, talent, and resilience, which has catapulted him into the limelight as one of the brightest stars in the Nigerian and global music scenes.

Rema was exposed to music from a very young age, particularly within the church, where he learned to sing and developed his early passion for music. He sang in the church choir, and this environment allowed him to hone his vocal skills, experiment with melodies, and understand the power of rhythm and sound. The church setting not only nurtured his talent but also instilled in him a sense of discipline and a desire to succeed despite the odds.

Growing up in Benin City also played a role in shaping Rema’s sound. The city is known for its rich cultural heritage, music, and festivals, which influenced his style and musical expression. He was exposed to different genres of music, including traditional Nigerian sounds, Afrobeats, hip-hop, and trap, all of which later influenced his unique blend of Afro-fusion.

Rema experienced loss early in his life, as his father passed away when he was still a teenager. This devastating event forced him to take responsibility for his family, and during this difficult period, music became an escape and a source of hope for the young artist. It was clear from an early age that Rema was destined for greatness, as he used his personal struggles as fuel for his creative journey.

Musical Career

Rema’s journey into the world of professional music began when he was discovered by D’Prince, a Nigerian musician and record label executive. Before this significant moment, Rema had already been making waves in Benin City with his freestyle performances and covers of popular songs. His freestyle over the beat of D’Prince’s song “Gucci Gang” caught the attention of the artist, and this moment would mark the turning point in Rema’s career.

In 2018, D’Prince signed Rema to his record label, Jonzing World, which operates under the umbrella of Mavin Records, a prominent Nigerian record label founded by music producer Don Jazzy. The partnership with Jonzing World and Mavin Records provided Rema with the platform and resources to take his music career to the next level.

Rema released his debut single “Iron Man” in March 2019 under Jonzing World and Mavin Records. The song became an instant hit, and its success was further amplified when it was included in former U.S. President Barack Obama’s summer playlist in 2019. This was a huge endorsement for the young artist and helped introduce his music to a global audience.

Following the success of “Iron Man,” Rema released other hit singles, including “Dumebi” and “Corny.” “Dumebi,” in particular, became a massive success, garnering millions of streams on various platforms and earning Rema widespread recognition. The infectious Afrobeats sound, catchy lyrics, and youthful energy of the song made it a favorite among fans across Africa and beyond.

Rema’s sound, which blends Afrobeats with trap, hip-hop, and Afro-fusion, quickly set him apart from other artists in the industry. His unique approach to music resonated with both young and older audiences, and his meteoric rise to fame became a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians across Nigeria and Africa.

Breakthrough and International Success

2019 was a pivotal year for Rema, as he continued to release a series of successful tracks that further solidified his place in the music industry. He released his debut self-titled EP, Rema, which featured hit songs like “Dumebi,” “Iron Man,” “Corny,” and “Why.” The EP received critical acclaim, and Rema’s distinctive sound was praised for its innovation and creativity.

The success of Rema led to more recognition, and in 2019, he won the Next Rated award at The Headies, one of the most prestigious music awards in Nigeria. This award is given to the most promising artist of the year, and it has historically been a launching pad for many of Nigeria’s biggest music stars. Winning this award was a clear indication that Rema was on a path to stardom.

In 2020, Rema’s influence extended beyond Africa as his music gained international attention. He was featured on several international platforms, and his songs received significant airplay on global radio stations. His fusion of African rhythms with Western trap and hip-hop beats made his music appealing to a diverse audience, contributing to the global appeal of Afrobeats.

Rema’s sophomore EP, Bad Commando, was released in October 2019, and it further showcased his versatility as an artist. Songs like “Bad Commando,” “Lady,” and “Rewind” displayed his ability to switch between different musical styles while maintaining his unique identity. The EP was another success, and it helped to cement Rema’s position as one of the leading voices in the Afrobeats genre.

As his popularity continued to grow, Rema received nominations for various international awards, including the BET Awards, where he was nominated for Best New International Act. This recognition highlighted the impact he was making on the global stage and the growing interest in African music from audiences around the world.

Rema’s music is characterized by his soulful voice, introspective lyrics, and genre-bending style. He has been praised for his unique sound, which blends traditional Nigerian rhythms with modern production techniques.

At just 24 years old, Rema has already achieved significant milestones in his career, including nominations for several awards and performances at prominent music festivals. His dedication, passion, and talent have endeared him to fans worldwide, solidifying his position as one of the most exciting young artists in the music industry today.

Awards & Recognitions

1. MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video

Rema’s music video for “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video. This achievement marked a significant milestone in Rema’s career, solidifying his position as a leading artist in the Afrobeats genre.

2. Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Song

Rema’s hit single “Calm Down” also earned him a Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Song. This recognition highlights Rema’s ability to create music that resonates with a global audience.

3. Digital Artist of the Year at the Soundcity MVP Awards

In February 2023, Rema received the Digital Artist of the Year award at the Soundcity MVP Awards held in Lagos. This award acknowledges Rema’s impressive online presence and his ability to leverage digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

4. Achieving 1 Billion Streams Worldwide

During his London concert in November 2022, Rema was awarded for achieving 1 billion streams worldwide. This feat demonstrates Rema’s immense popularity and the impact of his music on a global scale.

Other nominations and awards

Rema has received numerous nominations and awards, including:

Best Song of the Year at the City People Music Awards (2019)

Best New International Act at the BET Awards (2019)

The Future Awards Africa (2020)

MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act (2020)

The Headies Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year (2020)

Net Honours (2020)

African Entertainment Awards USA (2020)

Edison Award for Edison Jazz/World – World (2022)

Rema Net Worth

Rema is a highly rated Nigerian Music artist with lots of wealth, Cars, Houses, Many Assets and other valuables. As of 2024, according to Clacified, Rema’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Conclusion

Rema’s award collection is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for music. His ability to blend traditional Nigerian rhythms with modern production techniques has resonated with fans worldwide, earning him a well-deserved spot among the leading artists in the Afrobeats and Afrorave genres. As Rema continues to push the boundaries of musical excellence, we can expect many more accolades to come his way.