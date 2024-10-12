The Rema-Selena collaboration is a game changer for Afrobeat as it is the first African and Afrobeat track to surpass one billion on-demand streams in the United States. This milestone marks a significant chapter in Afrobeat’s global journey.

Afrobeat’s roots date back to the late 1960s when Fela Anikulapo Kuti and drummer Tony Allen fused Nigerian highlife, fuji, and jùju with Yoruba vocal rhythms and contemporary sounds. Their experimentation birthed Afrobeat, a genre renowned for its energetic rhythms and powerful instrumentation.

Decades later, Afrobeat has exploded globally, gaining recognition on major platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, and at prestigious awards like the Grammys and BET. Festivals and concerts celebrating the genre are now held in countries like Brazil, further proving its worldwide appeal.

The Rema-Selena Collaboration: A Game Changer for Afrobeat

Rema, born Divine Ikubor, burst onto the scene in 2019 with his self-titled EP, blending Afrobeat with trap and Indian influences. His innovative style quickly gained attention. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, a household name since her Disney days, has consistently topped charts with her versatile music.

When these two artists joined forces for the Calm Down remix, Afrobeat entered a new era. Originally part of Rema’s debut album Rave & Roses, the track became an instant global sensation after the remix with Gomez dropped in March 2022. The song soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, dominated the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, and spent over 52 weeks on the Hot 100. It went 4X platinum and became the most-viewed music video by a Nigerian artist, amassing over 1.4 billion views across versions.

Calm Down’s success has spotlighted Afrobeat’s universal appeal, opening doors for more international collaborations and signaling the genre’s unstoppable rise. This iconic collaboration has not only elevated Rema’s career but also set a precedent for future Afrobeat artists to thrive on the global stage.