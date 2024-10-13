Everything, they say has a beginning and an end. But I never thought that P-Square, the Nigerian music duo consisting of twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye couldn’t work out their differences and come back together.

P-Square has been a dominant force in the Afrobeat and Afropop scenes for over two decades. Their infectious rhythms and performances have earned them legendary status in the Nigerian music scene.

The duo have been a part of the music scene since before the popularization of streaming platforms. But managed to maintain relevance till this time. Because of that, let’s take a look at the top 10 P-Square songs of all time based on streaming numbers.

Top 10 P-Square Songs of All Time

1. Personally

Released in 2013, Personally quickly became an anthem. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics made it a favourite at parties and clubs. Also, its Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves and tribute to the King of Pop in the music video further solidified its popularity, racking up millions of streams across various platforms. Across all platforms, it is likely to have over 100 million streams but has about 40 million streams on Spotify alone.

2. Do Me feat. Waje

Do Me, featuring Waje, is one of P-Square’s early hits. The song, released in 2007, remains a fan favourite and continues to amass impressive streaming numbers. According to Kworb, it has thousands of streams daily. It was released as part of the duo’s third studio album, Game Over.

3. E No Easy feat. J. Martins

This collaboration with J. Martins in 2009 brought forth a hit that resonated deeply with listeners. E No Easy was a huge part of P-Square’s Danger album. It was widely appreciated for speaking to the struggles and triumphs of life. But more so for remaining high-tempo and catchy. It sits at 14 million streams on Spotify but was a household tune in its prime.

4. Beautiful Onyinye feat. Rick Ross

In 2012, P-Square teamed up with American rapper Rick Ross to deliver Beautiful Onyinye. The song’s smooth rhythm and romantic lyrics, combined with Rick Ross’s rap verse, created a cross-continental hit. This hit has under 10 million streams on Spotify but it was one of their earlier songs that brought international acclaim to the duo. A core showcase of that is the fact that it has over 60 million YouTube video streams.

5. Alingo

Alingo is another dancefloor banger from P-Square, released in 2012. The song’s energetic beat and danceable rhythm made it an instant hit. Its music video, filled with a catchy choreography, contributed to its enduring popularity. It was well known, with fans worldwide sharing their Alingo videos.

6. No One Like You

This romantic ballad from 2007 remains one of P-Square’s most beloved songs. No One Like You is often played at weddings and romantic occasions. This is thanks to its highly emotional lyrics and soothing melody. Its enduring popularity is reflected in its consistent streaming performance as it has 15 million streams on Spotify and over 40 million YouTube video streams.

7. Collabo (feat. Don Jazzy)

Released in 2014, Collabo featuring Don Jazzy brought together two of Nigeria’s musical powerhouses. The song’s catchy hook and smooth blend of vocals made it an instant hit, earning it millions of streams and a spot among P-Square’s top tracks.

8. Shekini

Shekini is a high-energy track from 2014. The song’s driving beat and catchy chorus made it a staple at parties and a favourite among fans. Released as part of their Double Trouble album, Shekini is their third most streamed song on Spotify at 28 million streams.

9. Bizzy Body

One of P-Square’s early hits, Bizzy Body, released in 2005, helped establish the duo’s presence in the music industry. Its beat and lyrics made it a club favourite. To this day, it is used to evoke the Y2k style that was popular in the early 2000s.

10. Testimony

Testimony, released in 2013, is a song of gratitude and celebration. Its uplifting lyrics and joyful rhythm have made it a favourite for celebrations and special occasions, keeping it among P-Square’s most streamed songs.