1. Living in Bondage (1992)

Widely regarded as the film that birthed modern Nollywood, Living in Bondage is a captivating thriller that tells the story of Andy Okeke, a man who succumbs to the allure of wealth through diabolical means, only to face dire consequences. The film is notable for its portrayal of greed and the consequences of indulging in dark practices.

Living in Bondage revolutionized Nigerian film industry, setting the stage for the industry’s massive expansion in the 1990s.

2. The Wedding Party (2016)

The Wedding Party is a romantic comedy that offers a humorous glimpse into Nigerian wedding traditions. With its lavish scenes, dramatic moments, and a star-studded cast, the movie became one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time. The chemistry between Banky W and Adesua Etomi was a significant highlight, bringing romance and charm to the screen.

It’s a feel-good movie packed with humor, vibrant culture, and relatable wedding-day chaos.

3. King of Boys (2018)

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, King of Boys is a political crime drama that centers on the life of Eniola Salami, a powerful businesswoman with political ambitions. The film is a gritty exploration of power, ambition, and the Nigerian political landscape. Sola Sobowale’s performance as Eniola is nothing short of legendary.

Its gripping narrative, strong characters, and intense action make it one of the most compelling Nollywood films in recent years.

4. October 1 (2014)

Set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s independence in 1960, October 1 is a historical thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan. The movie follows a Nigerian police officer tasked with investigating a series of murders in a small village. The film’s exploration of colonialism, identity, and justice gives it depth and cultural relevance.

Kunle Afolayan delivers a visually stunning film with a captivating storyline that intertwines history with mystery.

5. Ayinla (2021)

Ayìnla tells the story of Ayinla Omowura, a legendary Nigerian musician who became famous for his Apala music. The film beautifully depicts the highs and lows of Ayinla’s life, shedding light on his fame, his music, and the events leading up to his untimely death. Directed by Tunde Kelani, the film is a cultural masterpiece.

With its vibrant music, cultural richness, and compelling narrative, Ayinla captures the essence of Nigerian traditional music and the life of an iconic figure.

6. Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story (2020)

A remake of the 1995 classic Rattlesnake, this film follows Ahanna, a man who turns to a life of crime after being betrayed by those he trusts. The modern take on this classic crime drama is filled with action, suspense, and twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film brings a fresh, contemporary spin to a Nollywood classic, packed with action and intrigue.

7. Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)

Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel, Half of a Yellow Sun is a poignant drama that explores the impact of the Nigerian Civil War on individuals and families. Featuring international stars like Thandie Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film brings to life one of Nigeria’s most defining historical moments.

This movie provides a powerful reflection on the consequences of war, rooted in historical reality and emotional depth.

8. Isoken (2017)

Isoken is a romantic comedy-drama that addresses societal pressures faced by single women in Nigeria. The film follows the life of Isoken, a successful woman in her mid-30s who faces pressure from her family to settle down. Torn between a Nigerian man and a Caucasian lover, Isoken’s journey to self-discovery is both relatable and heartwarming.

It’s a refreshing take on love, societal expectations, and the importance of following your heart.

9. Citation (2020)

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, Citation explores the issue of sexual harassment in Nigerian universities. The film is based on a true story and highlights the struggles of a young woman who takes a stand against a powerful professor. With strong performances and a thought-provoking narrative, it shines a light on a prevalent issue in Nigerian society.

Citation is a courageous film that tackles sensitive social issues, delivering a message of strength and justice.

Read Also: A Deep Dive into the World of Nigerian Reality TV Shows

10. 93 Days (2016)

93 Days is a gripping medical drama that recounts the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and the efforts of healthcare workers to contain the virus. The film highlights the bravery of the medical team, particularly Dr. Stella Adadevoh, who played a critical role in preventing a widespread outbreak.

This movie is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Nigeria’s healthcare system, offering an intense and emotional viewing experience.

11. Phone Swap (2012)

A lighthearted romantic comedy directed by Kunle Afolayan, Phone Swap tells the story of two people from very different backgrounds who accidentally swap phones, leading to a series of humorous and life-changing events. The film’s witty dialogue and charming performances make it a delightful watch.

It’s a fun and entertaining film with endearing characters and a unique plot.

12. Lionheart (2018)

Directed by and starring Genevieve Nnaji, Lionheart is a heartwarming film about Adaeze, a young woman who takes over her family’s business after her father’s illness. The film is a tribute to female empowerment, family, and resilience. It also became the first Nigerian movie to be acquired by Netflix.

The film beautifully blends humor, culture, and business, with a strong female lead at its core.

13. Blood Sisters (2022)

Blood Sisters is a four-part Netflix original thriller that follows the intense journey of two friends, Sarah and Kemi, who are drawn into a dangerous conspiracy after a murder. The series explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and survival, with captivating performances from the ensemble cast.

The suspenseful plot and intense character dynamics make Blood Sisters an addictive watch.

14. Oloture (2019)

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, Oloture is a dark, gritty drama that exposes the harsh realities of human trafficking. The film follows the life of Oloture, an undercover journalist who infiltrates a prostitution ring in Lagos. The film’s unflinching portrayal of exploitation and crime has garnered international attention.

It’s a bold and eye-opening film that raises awareness about human trafficking and its devastating impact.

15. A Soldier’s Story (2015)

A Soldier’s Story is a romantic drama about a Nigerian soldier who survives an ambush during a peacekeeping mission. While recovering in a small village, he forms an unexpected bond with a local woman, leading to a story of love, redemption, and forgiveness.

It’s a powerful film that combines romance and war with a message of healing and second chances.

16. Chief Daddy (2018)

Chief Daddy is a comedy-drama that revolves around the family of a wealthy businessman, Chief Beecroft, who suddenly passes away, leaving his family and numerous beneficiaries to fight over his estate. The film is filled with humorous moments and features an ensemble cast of Nollywood’s biggest stars.

It’s a hilarious and entertaining movie that explores the complexities of family and inheritance.

17. Araromire: The Figurine (2009)

This supernatural thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan explores the consequences of discovering an ancient figurine believed to bring seven years of good luck, followed by seven years of bad luck. The film is a unique blend of suspense, mythology, and drama.

The plot’s mystery and supernatural elements make Araromire a standout in Nollywood’s thriller genre.

18. A Naija Christmas (2021)

A Naija Christmas is a fun, holiday-themed movie that tells the story of a mother who demands her three sons bring home brides for Christmas, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming events. The film captures the joy, chaos, and familial love of a Nigerian Christmas celebration.

It’s a light, festive movie that spreads holiday cheer and highlights the importance of family.

19. Maami (2011)

Directed by Tunde Kelani, Maami is a touching drama about the relationship between a single mother and her son. The film is based on the novel by Femi Osofisan and is set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s football fever. It celebrates the strength and sacrifices of mothers.

The film’s emotional depth and strong performances make it a heartfelt tribute to maternal love.

20. Diamond Ring (1998)

Diamond Ring is a supernatural thriller about a group of university students who steal a diamond ring from the grave of a wealthy woman, only to be haunted by her vengeful spirit. The film’s eerie atmosphere and chilling storyline made it a classic in Nollywood horror.

It’s a spooky, suspenseful film that still holds its place as one of Nollywood’s best thrillers.

Conclusion

Nollywood has produced an impressive array of films over the years, showcasing the diversity, creativity, and resilience of Nigerian storytelling. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, drama, action, or supernatural thrills, these 20 films offer something for everyone. They represent the best of Nigerian cinema and are must-watches for anyone looking to dive into the world of Nollywood. So, grab some popcorn and enjoy these cinematic gems!