Working together helps people, especially musicians to create innovative and authentic music because both parties are each giving a part of themselves.

Recently, Afrobeat has seen a skyrocket in growth and recognition. The growing appeal of this sound has made artist collaborations in the Afrobeats genre all the more important in terms of the genre’s development and visibility.

These duos have been instrumental in expanding the genre’s horizons and making Afrobeats more known to a global audience.

Although there have been hit duets like Wizkid’s One Dance, joint albums and even joint tours, there is nothing like a commitment between two artists to make music all the time as a duo. This is why, we look at the top 7 duos in the history of Afrobeats.

Top 7 Duos in the History of Afrobeat

1. P-Square

These two are legends, that much is clear. They have been successful in the African and Nigerian music scenes for more than 20 years. They became successful in 200 with the release of Senorita. Then in 2005 gained more recognition after releasing their sophomore album Get Squared in 2005. Psquare had lots of hit songs before their breakup in 2017. The twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye pursued solo careers following their breakup however their solo endeavours were not as prosperous as their group career.

2. The Cavemen

The Cavemen, who are brothers Benjamin James, a drummer, and Kingsley Okorie, a bassist, are renowned for their innovative approach to Highlife music. When their Headies-winning debut album Roots was released in 2020, many young Nigerians became admirers. Since then they released Love and Highlife in 2021. This hit album features Cobhams Asuquo, Made Kuti, Efuk Ubong, and PC Lapez. The duo released No Love in Lagos in 2024 alongside another duo, Show Dem Camp.

3. SDC (Show Dem Camp)

For more than ten years, Wale Davies (Tec) and Olumide Ayeni (Ghost) have been a constant presence in Nigerian rap. With both of them being music executives, Tec revealed in a PAM interview that they had to change frequencies in order to appeal to the Nigerian audience. Since then, they have released hits like the Clone Wars and Palmwine Express series.

4. Umu Obiligbo

Umu Obiligbo is a Nigerian duo of highlife musicians from Anambra State. They are known for their Igbo-influenced music and won the Best African Group award at the AFRIMMA 2020. They have released popular songs like Culture featuring Flavour and Phyno, and their album Signature (Ife Chukwu Kwulu). They have been featured on soundtracks for web series like Basketmouth’s Yabasi and the film Rattlesnake.

5. Ajebo Hustlers

Ajebo Hustlers is a Nigerian musical duo from Port Harcourt, formed in 2015. They are known for their socially conscious music and have released several hit songs, including Barawo, Pronto, and Loyalty. Their debut album, Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1, was nominated for Afrobeats Album of the Year at the Headies. They have toured extensively and won Best Duo in Africa at the Soundcity Music Awards. In 2024, they released their second EP, Bad Boy Etiquette 102, featuring collaborations with various artists.

6. BOJ and Ajebutter22

BOJ and Ajebutter22 are often considered a collaborative duo, despite not being officially partnered. Their close working relationship and frequent joint projects have made it difficult to separate their individual careers. Their 2018 EP, Make E No Cause Fight, showcased their strong synergy and was a highly successful debut effort as a collaborative unit.

7. R2Bees

R2Bees is a prominent Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo hailing from Tema, composed of cousins Faisal Hakeem, known as Omar Sterling, and Rashid Mugeez. They burst onto the music scene in 2007 and quickly gained recognition with their debut single Yawa Gal in 2008, followed by the hit I Dey Mad.

Their first album, Da Revolution, released in 2009, featured 17 tracks and collaborations with notable artists like Sarkodie and Wande Coal, solidifying their place in the Ghanaian music industry. R2Bees achieved international acclaim when they were nominated for the Best International Act at the 2013 BET Awards. They have since released multiple successful albums, including Refuse to Be Broke (2013) and Site 15 (2019)

These duos have shown that by combining their talents and perspectives, they can create music that is greater than the sum of its parts, pushing the genre forward and inspiring future generations of artists.