Asake, the Nigerian singer-songwriter Ahmed Ololade, has taken the music scene by storm with his unique sound and captivating performances. With a blend of Afrobeat and contemporary influences, Asake has quickly risen to prominence and was the most streamed artist in Nigeria for 2023.

This remarkable success is reflected in his impressive streaming numbers. From anthems that dominated the charts to viral hits that took over social media, Asake’s music resonates with audiences worldwide. Here’s a look at top 8 tracks of Asake that dominated the charts.

Top 8 Tracks of Asake that Dominated the Charts

1. Lonely At The Top

Streams: 190+ million

Leading the charge, Lonely At The Top has become an anthem for many. It has recorded 200, 000 daily streams on Spotify alone. In this single, the artist proved himself as the king of street anthems, taking over the TikTok platform for months after its release. It was particularly the most streamed track of the year, 2023.

2. 2:30

Streams: 120+ million

Released as part of his sophomore album, 2:30 was an instant hit. Its soft but infectious production style brought it great streaming success. The song’s popularity makes it one of Asake’s standout hits.

3. Amapiano feat. Olamide

Streams: 100+ million

Asake collaborated with YBNL label boss, Olamide to make this summer anthem. It spent weeks at turntable’s No. 1 Position to attest to that fact. Apart from chart takeover, Amapiano was also a huge hit on TikTok and currently has 70 million streams on Spotify alone.

4. Yoga

Streams: 80+ million

Another of his more sultry tunes, Yoga showcases Asake’s unique style. It reflects his resolve to not move blindly with the crowd but to bring out his creativity. At a point, it reigned at No. 1 on the Official Nigeria Top 100 charts.

5. Terminator

Streams: 80+ million

Terminator is another of Asake’s street anthems. It tallied 574,000 streams in its first week of release and was eventually heard at all the top events of the 2022 music scene. It was a true anthem that also topped Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 charts.

6. Joha

Streams: 70+ million

Joha captured the attention of listeners with its catchy melody that never seemed to leave your head. Produced by Magicsticks, this street anthem is one of Asake’s top entries into the Turntable Top 100.

7. Organise

Streams: 60+ million

Organise is a song which advises everyone to be smart and streetwise. As the third track to Asake’s debut album, it stands the test of time and accounts for over 60 million streams on Spotify alone.

8. Sungba

Streams: 60+ million

Another Tiktok favourite, Asake brought back Afrobeat legwork dances with the release of Sungba. Produced by Magicsticks, Sungba was so good that Afrofusion king, Burna Boy hopped on its remix. Here, we saw Asake introduce an Afrobeats-Amapiano fusion that spurred a new dawn for Nigerian music.

Asake’s rise to prominence in the Nigerian music scene is nothing short of spectacular. Since he joined YBNL in February 2022, the artist has constantly proved his worth on the screens. He is expected to drop his third studio album on Friday, August 9, 2024. Will Lungu Boy be a hit or miss? Time will tell.