Ugo Monye is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s fashion industry, known for his eponymous brand, Ugo Monye Fashion Company. His journey from a young boy influenced by his mother’s fashion business to a recognized designer is a compelling story of passion, persistence, and innovation.

Early Influences and Education

Growing up in a family that valued creativity, Ugo initially resisted the idea of pursuing a career in fashion. His parents encouraged him to study Fine and Applied Art in the UK, but Ugo opted for a degree in Business Administration, aiming to delve into importation upon graduation. However, exposure to the vibrant world of fashion during his university days reignited his passion. He began sketching clothing designs, drawing inspiration from his surroundings and experiences.

During a holiday, Ugo took the bold step of bringing his designs to life. He collaborated with tailors who worked with his mother, utilizing old sewing machines to create his first clothing pieces. Originally named CIUCI, the brand later transitioned to Ugo Modern Design before finally adopting the name Ugo Monye.

Transition to Fashion Entrepreneurship

After completing his mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ugo secured a job at a strategic consulting firm. Despite a decent salary, he felt unfulfilled and made the courageous decision to leave his stable job to pursue fashion full-time. To sharpen his skills, he enrolled in a fashion school, fully committing to his newfound passion.

Starting a fashion business in Nigeria presents numerous challenges, particularly in an industry that remains largely unstructured. Ugo shared his insights during a guest appearance on the Nairametrics Business Half Hour, highlighting the difficulty of finding reliable manpower. Many aspiring entrepreneurs prefer to start their own ventures rather than work for someone else, leading to a surplus of small businesses with few standout brands.

Building the Ugo Monye Brand

Ugo’s approach to building his brand was hands-on. He wore multiple hats, serving as designer, tailor, marketer, and brand promoter. This multifaceted involvement is essential in an industry where structural support is still developing. He emphasized the importance of attention to detail, stating, “There has to be that touch of finesse in the finishing… we pay more attention to the parts of the clothes that people do not see. This is what stands you out from others.”

While the Ugo Monye brand initially catered to both genders, Ugo eventually focused on menswear, finding it allowed him greater creative freedom. His brand gained recognition in the industry, and in 2017, he was awarded Wedding Designer of the Year by Vanguard Allure Women and Fashion Awards.

As Ugo Monye continues to innovate and push boundaries in the Nigerian fashion scene, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, illustrating the power of passion, dedication, and resilience in overcoming challenges.

Lagos Fashion Week Runway for Ugo Monye 2024

Davido took to the runway for Ugo Monye, the renowned designer behind his stunning traditional wedding attire.

His confident stride and regal presence electrified the audience as he showcased a breathtaking, intricately embroidered brown Kimono.

The annual event celebrates African style, fashion, and culture. This appearance marked Davido’s second foray into fashion, following his 2022 debut at New York Fashion Week for PUMA.

Davido’s runway prowess left onlookers in awe, as he has the ability to command attention and inspire trends.