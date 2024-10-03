GuyThe Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is a powerhouse of storytelling, not only in Africa but in the world. Known as one of the film industries that churns out thousands of movies yearly, reaching a global audience hungry for diverse narratives.

But with the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, a question emerged: what is Netflix’s first Nigerian original film?

The answer, like many things in the film industry, is a bit more confusing than it seems. Let’s understand this, as Nollywood continued to grow, it began to attract international attention.

Film festivals, critics, and audiences worldwide started to take notice of our unique stories and talent. This global recognition only paved the way for Nigerian films to enter streaming platforms like Netflix.

Having established that, in this blog post, you will learn about the first Nigerian movie to be on Netflix and some misconceptions about it.

Licensed vs. Original Films

There might be some confusion surrounding the “first” Nigerian movie on Netflix. Before diving into it, it’s important to differentiate between licensed and original films.

Licensed films: These are movies produced independently and then acquired by streaming platforms for distribution on their service. Netflix has offered licensed Nollywood films for some time, including popular titles like The Wedding Party and October 1.

Original films: Originals are films commissioned and financed entirely by the streaming platform. They are exclusive content, meaning you won’t find them anywhere else.

While licensed Nollywood movies offered a glimpse into Nigerian cinema, the arrival of a Netflix original marked a significant step for the industry.

What is Netflix’s First Nigerian Original Film?

According to my research, the first Nigerian movie on Netflix is “October 1”. Other movies like Wedding Party came after October 1. In December 2014, October 1 was released on DStv Explora’s video-on-demand service.

The following month, Afolayan announced that Netflix had acquired online distribution rights for the film, making it the first Nollywood film to be featured on Netflix. It marked a historic moment for Nollywood and Nigerian cinema.

Plot

October 1 is a movie set against the backdrop of the country’s impending independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

It follows the journey of Danladi Waziri, a seasoned police detective from Northern Nigeria, as he is tasked with investigating a series of gruesome murders in the remote Western Nigerian village of Akote.

As Waziri arrives in Akote, he is met with a community gripped by fear and uncertainty. The victims, all young women, have been found brutally murdered, their bodies bearing the same disturbing marks.

The local police, led by Sergeant Afonja, are struggling to make headway in the case.

Waziri, with his sharp intellect and unwavering determination, is determined to uncover the truth.

Waziri’s investigation leads him to delve deep into the lives of the victims and the community. He uncovers a web of secrets, lies, and hidden desires that threaten to tear Akote apart.

As he gets closer to the truth, Waziri becomes entangled in a dangerous game that puts his own life at risk.

The list of potential suspects grows as Waziri’s investigation progresses. There’s Prince Aderopo, a local aristocrat who has recently returned from studying abroad; the mysterious stranger who has been lurking in the shadows of the village; and even the British colonial authorities themselves, who may have a vested interest in keeping the truth hidden.

With the clock ticking down to Nigeria’s independence, Waziri must solve the case before it’s too late.

The murders are not only terrorizing the community but also threatening to destabilize the fragile peace that exists between the different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Cast

Lead roles

Sadiq Daba as Inspector Danladi Waziri: Daba’s portrayal of Waziri, a man grappling with the moral complexities of his job, was both nuanced and powerful.

Kayode Olaiya as Inspector Sunday Afonja: Afonja, a younger and more ambitious inspector, was played by Kayode Olaiya. His character provided a contrast to Waziri, showcasing the generational differences and conflicting ideologies prevalent in the era.

Demola Adedoyin as Prince Aderopo: Adedoyin delivered a breakout performance as Prince Aderopo, a wealthy and influential figure with a dark secret. His portrayal of a man torn between tradition and modernity was both compelling and unsettling.

Supporting cast

Kehinde Bankole as Miss Tawa: Bankole’s performance as Miss Tawa, a young woman caught in the crossfire of the investigation, was both delicate and strong. Her character added a layer of vulnerability to the story, making her a sympathetic figure.

Kunle Afolayan as Agbekoya: The film’s director, Kunle Afolayan, also made a cameo appearance as Agbekoya, a charismatic leader of a peasant revolt.

Fabian Adeoye Lojede as Corporal Omolodun: Lojede’s portrayal of Corporal Omolodun, a loyal and dedicated officer, was memorable for his understated performance.

Kanayo O. Kanayo as Okafor: Kanayo’s appearance as Okafor, a wealthy businessman with connections to the criminal underworld, added a layer of intrigue and danger to the story.

Ibrahim Chatta as Sumonu: Chatta’s portrayal of Sumonu, a local informant, was both humorous and informative.

Budget

According to my research, there seems to be a discrepancy in the publicly available information regarding the exact budget of the film “October 1.” While some sources indicate a budget of US$2 million, others suggest a higher figure.

This discrepancy could be due to various factors, including currency fluctuations, different sources of information, or potential changes in the film’s budget during production.

Production

The idea for the movie “October 1” came from Kunle Afolayan’s desire to direct a story set in a small community. Several writers submitted scripts before he met Tunde Babalola, who was eventually hired to write the screenplay, originally titled Dust.

Afolayan also contributed to the script. Although Afolayan did not want to film a big-budget production, he eventually concluded that the script required one because he wanted to produce a “national film” that appealed to both younger and older audiences:

For the older generation, especially those who were part of independence, they will be able to see themselves in this film. For the younger generation, it’s a platform – many of them don’t know the story of Nigeria.

Afolayan stated that he selected Sadiq Daba to play Waziri because he wanted someone from the north of Nigeria who could speak Hausa and had a “look” that matched the film’s 1960s aesthetics.

He cast Deola Sagoe, the film’s costume designer, as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti – a Nigerian independence activist – because her features were similar to members of the Ransome-Kuti family. Afolayan also starred as Agbekoya.

Location and props

Filming began in August 2013 in Lagos, with additional shooting in Ilara-Mokin, Akure, and villages neighbouring Akure. The production team was made up of approximately a hundred people and the film was shot using Red cameras.

Modern inventions captured during principal photography were digitally removed during post-production. Shooting ended in September after 42 days.

Almost half of the props used on October 1 were made by art director Pat Nebo. Others were sourced from the United States and the United Kingdom, including television sets and shotguns from the 1950s, as the Nigeria Police Force had not kept old gear and they were otherwise not available domestically.

Some of the antique vehicles used in the film were obtained in Nigeria; many were refurbished. Sagoe designed the period costumes.

The costume designers watched documentaries and researched archival material to capture the style of 1960s Nigeria. Cinematographer Yinka Edward said he used natural-looking lighting to capture a realistic look because he wanted to tie the cinematography to Aderopo’s emotional state.

Release

October 1’s first poster was released in June 2013, showing the Nigerian and British flags flying over a dusty town. In September, the filmmakers unveiled a set of character posters.

The first trailer was released on 1 October 2013, Nigeria’s 53rd Independence Day. The trailer won the “Best Fiction Film Trailer” award at the 2013 International Movie Trailers Festival Awards.

October 1 was originally set for release on 1 October 2013. In March 2014, Afolayan was unable to specify a release date, stating that he was avoiding releasing it at the same time as Render to Caesar, Half of a Yellow Sun, ’76, and Dazzling Mirage.

The filmmakers also announced that several versions would be released, including one for Nigerian audiences, one for a wider African audience, one for film festivals, and an international release version.

Terra Kulture, a Nigerian arts promoter, organized private screenings before the film’s wider release.

Reception

October 1 was a critical and commercial success. It grossed over ₦500 million at the Nigerian box office, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian film at the time. It was also nominated for 11 Africa Movie Academy Awards and won 7 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Box office performance

October 1 was a huge success at the Nigerian box office. It grossed over ₦ 500 million, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian film at the time. The film was released in over 50 cinemas across Nigeria and was also screened in several international markets.

The film’s success was due to several factors. First, it was a well-made film with a strong story and good performances. Second, the film was released at a time when there was a growing demand for Nigerian films. Third, the film was well-marketed and promoted.

October 1 was a landmark film for the Nigerian film industry. It showed that Nigerian films could be commercially successful and that there was a growing market for them. The film’s success also helped to raise the profile of Nigerian cinema on the international stage.

Has Netflix Sold “October 1”?

The question of whether Netflix has sold “October 1” is a complex one. While Netflix does not typically sell films outright, it does licence them for streaming rights.

This means that the film’s original rights holders, such as the production company or distributors, retain ownership of the film.

However, Netflix may have acquired exclusive streaming rights for a specific period, during which the film is only available on its platform.

Concerning the current status of “October 1” on Netflix, we checked Netflix’s catalog or search for the film directly and it is no longer accessible, it is possible that the licensing agreement has expired or that Netflix has decided to remove the film from its platform for various reasons.

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party is a Nigerian romantic comedy film released in 2016 that took the African film industry by storm. Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the film became a box-office sensation, breaking several records and earning international acclaim.

Plot

The film revolves around the tumultuous preparations for the wedding of Dunni (Banky W) and Dozie (Adesua Etomi). Dunni, a successful lawyer, and Dozie, a charming music artist, have been together for years and are finally ready to tie the knot. However, their dream wedding is threatened by a series of unexpected challenges and hilarious mishaps.

As the wedding day approaches, the couple faces a whirlwind of obstacles, including:

Family drama: Dunni’s demanding mother, Mrs. O, and Dozie’s eccentric aunt, Mrs. Ramota, clash over wedding plans, creating tension and chaos.

Financial woes: A sudden financial setback puts the wedding in jeopardy, forcing the couple to make difficult decisions.

Unexpected guests: A group of uninvited guests arrives, causing further complications and adding to the already chaotic atmosphere.

Love triangle: A love triangle involving Dozie’s best friend, Sola (Sola Sobowale), and Dunni’s friend, Dede (Bisola Aiyeola), adds a layer of drama and humor to the story.

Despite the challenges, Dunni and Dozie remain determined to have their dream wedding. Through it all, they learn the importance of compromise, communication, and the enduring power of love.

Lionheart: A Landmark Acquisition

When you search for the movie “Lionheart” on Netflix’s website, here is what you’ll see:

“Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji makes her directorial debut and plays the lead in Netflix’s first Nigerian Original film.”

Plot

Lionheart (2018) is a drama film directed by Genevieve Nnaji, who also stars in the lead role. The story revolves around Adaeze, a strong-willed businesswoman who steps up to run her family’s business when her father falls ill.

She faces numerous challenges, navigating a male-dominated industry and societal expectations.

The film’s themes of resilience, family, and defying stereotypes resonated with audiences. But it was Netflix’s acquisition of Lionheart that truly made headlines, not “October 1” or other movies after it. This marked Netflix’s first entry into original film production in Nigeria.

Producer

Genevieve Nnaji, a renowned Nigerian actress, singer, and filmmaker, has etched her name in the annals of the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. Beyond her stellar performances on screen, Nnaji has also made significant strides as a producer, showcasing her multifaceted talents and dedication to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Early life and career

Born on May 3, 1979, in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, Genevieve Nnaji began her acting career at a young age. She made her film debut in the 1998 movie “Most Wanted.”

Her talent and beauty quickly propelled her to stardom, and she became one of the most sought-after actresses in Nollywood.

Nnaji’s journey to producing “Lionheart” was a culmination of years of experience and a deep-seated passion for storytelling.

She had always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes aspects of filmmaking and aspired to take on a more active role in the creative process.

With “Lionheart,” Nnaji seized the opportunity to showcase her vision and contribute to the development of the Nigerian film industry.

The significance of Lionheart

“Lionheart,” released in 2018, is a heartwarming drama that tells the story of Adaeze, a young woman who is forced to take over her family’s transportation company after her father suffers a stroke.

The film explores themes of family, tradition, and the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society.

The significance of “Lionheart” extends beyond its compelling narrative. It was the first Nigerian film to be acquired by Netflix, a major streaming platform, marking a groundbreaking moment for the Nigerian film industry.

This acquisition brought international recognition to the film and showcased the talent and potential of Nollywood to a global audience.

Nnaji’s role as producer

As the producer of “Lionheart,” Nnaji played a pivotal role in shaping the film’s development. She was involved in every aspect of the production, from scriptwriting to casting, directing, and financing.

Nnaji’s passion and dedication were evident in the quality of the film, which was praised for its strong performances, compelling storyline, and beautiful cinematography.

Director

In addition to producing Lionheart, Genevieve Nnaji also took on the challenging role of director. This marked her directorial debut, showcasing her versatility and ambition.

Nnaji’s decision to direct the film was a bold move, as it required her to step outside of her comfort zone and take on a new set of responsibilities.

Genevieve’s vision for Lionheart was clear and compelling. She aimed to create a film that was both entertaining and thought-provoking, exploring themes of family, tradition, and female empowerment.

Her ability to translate her vision into a captivating cinematic experience was evident in the film’s success.

As a female director, Genevieve brought a unique perspective to the film. She was able to tell the story from a woman’s point of view, offering a fresh and authentic portrayal of the characters and their experiences.

Her direction showcased her understanding of human emotions and her ability to create compelling narratives.

How and When Lionheart Was Acquired by Netflix

In September 2018, Netflix announced that it had acquired the global rights to “Lionheart.” The acquisition marked a significant milestone for Nollywood, as it was the first time a Nigerian film had been acquired by a major streaming platform.

The news of the acquisition was met with excitement and celebration in Nigeria. It was seen as a validation of the quality of Nigerian cinema and a sign that the industry was on the rise.

Factors contributing to the acquisition

Several factors contributed to the acquisition of “Lionheart” by Netflix. These include:

The quality of the film: “Lionheart” was a well-made film with a compelling story and strong performances. It was praised by critics for its authenticity and its portrayal of Nigerian culture.

The growing popularity of Nigerian cinema: Nollywood has been gaining international attention in recent years, with films like “The Wedding Party” and “The Ghost and the Tout” achieving commercial success. Netflix’s acquisition of “Lionheart” was a sign that the platform was recognizing the growing popularity of Nigerian cinema.

Netflix’s strategy for expanding its global content library: Netflix has been investing heavily in content from around the world. The acquisition of “Lionheart” was part of the company’s strategy to expand its global content library and appeal to a wider audience.

Reasons why the Lionheart” acquisition was a landmark moment

Global exposure: Netflix’s reach provided a global platform for a Nigerian film, showcasing Nollywood’s talent and stories to a wider audience.

Validation of Nollywood: The acquisition signified Netflix’s recognition of Nollywood’s potential and its growing international fanbase.

Investment and opportunity: It opened doors for future collaborations and investments in Nigerian filmmaking.

What then was the impact of Lionheart on the industry?

Impact of Lionheart

Lionheart’s success had a ripple effect on the Nigerian film industry:

Increased funding: The film’s positive reception encouraged streaming platforms and production companies to invest more in Nollywood projects.

Diversity in storytelling: Lionheart paved the way for more diverse stories and genres to emerge from Nollywood, catering to a wider range of viewers.

Rise of Nollywood originals: Following Lionheart, Netflix has commissioned several Nigerian original series, further solidifying its commitment to Nollywood content.

This newfound focus on originals has given Nigerian filmmakers greater creative freedom and the resources to produce high-quality movies.

Conclusion

Lionheart may not be the first Nigerian movie to stream on Netflix, but it holds a special place in history. It’s a testament to the talent and potential of Nollywood and the transformative power of streaming platforms. As Nollywood continues to evolve and embrace the digital age, the future looks promising for captivating stories and global recognition.

