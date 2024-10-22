As of the time of writing this article in October 2024, Nigerian singer Rema’s hit song “Calm Down” still remains the most streamed Afrobeat song of all time according to Spotify. This record was held by “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” by CKay. With over 1.6 billion streams across all platforms, it holds the crown for the most streamed song in the genre.

According to Chart Data, a music monitoring platform, “Calm Down” surpassed this impressive mark in the United States and other countries. This achievement follows another historic feat, as the remix of “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez, became the first African song to hit one billion streams on Spotify.

Additionally, the original version of “Calm Down” was recognized by Guinness World Records as the first number-one song on the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) regional streaming chart.

What makes “Calm Down” particularly special is its universal appeal. While it retains core Afrobeat elements — the rhythm, the drums, and the melodies — it also features a mellow, romantic tone that resonates across cultures and languages. The song’s structure, combined with Rema’s unique vocal delivery, allowed it to transcend borders and become a truly global hit.

The song was released in February 2022 as a single off Rave and Roses, Rema’s debut album. Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, partnered with US singer Selena Gomez a few months later for a remix of the song. Last year, Chart Data had already described the track as the “most successful African song of all time.”