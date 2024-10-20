The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, held a few days ago, saw Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Odumodublvck miss out on wins despite their notable nominations.

Burna Boy was in the running for Best Live Performer, while Odumodublvck was nominated for Best International Flow. Here are three possible reasons they didn’t secure the awards:

Why Burna Boy and Odumodublvck Lost 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

1. Tough competition from renowned artists

Burna Boy faced formidable competition from hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, who ultimately took home the Best Live Performer award. Elliott’s iconic status and track record of delivering high-energy performances made her a strong favorite. Similarly, Odumodublvck lost out to British rapper Ghetts, known for his distinctive flow and lyrical mastery.

2. Kendrick Lamar’s sweeping success

Kendrick Lamar’s dominance at the event, where he won seven awards, including Best Song, Best Artist, and Best Music Video, cast a large shadow over other nominees. His critically acclaimed diss track, *Not Like Us*, contributed to five of these wins, drawing much of the spotlight away from artists like Burna Boy and Odumodublvck.

3. Voting patterns and global reach

The BET Hip Hop Awards voting process tends to favor artists with stronger recognition and appeal within the American hip-hop scene. Although Burna Boy and Odumodublvck have achieved international acclaim, their influence may not be as widespread among the specific voting demographic. This, combined with the presence of well-established American and British artists, likely played a role in their losses.

Despite not winning, Burna Boy and Odumodublvck’s nominations highlight their rising impact on the global music stage. Their continued success suggests future opportunities for wins and greater recognition within the industry.