Nigeria is a country with a population of over 200 million people, making it the most populated black nation in the world. This huge population has played a key role in the music industry by creating a large pool of audience that consumes the music here in Nigeria. This population factor has become so major that some artists are willing to send their work to Nigerian artists for promotion.

In the film industry in Nigeria, Nollywood also widens the market greatly for its artists. Nollywood is the world’s second-largest film industry, making the country a hotbed of opportunities even for artists.

This popularity brings the country to the surface, especially in social media, where most of the advertising is currently taking place, and numbers are very important in promoting your video.

Most of the songs produced in Nigeria are of the Afro-genre. This genre involves the use of both West African music styles and high-life and funk influences. Funk music is a piece of dance music with a mixture of jazz, soul, and blues, while high life is a West African type of music that spread to Nigeria from Ghana. They use instruments like the bass guitar, drums, keyboards, and saxophone.

Why is Nigerian Music so Popular?

One of the key reasons for the success of Nigerian music is its deep connection to the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” is home to over 250 ethnic groups, each with its unique traditions, languages, and music styles. This cultural diversity provides a vast pool of musical influences that Nigerian artists draw from, creating a rich blend of sounds that appeal to a global audience.

Use of English and other indigenous languages

Another thing that makes Nigerian music so popular is that it mostly uses the English language. Aside from it being their primary language, many countries around the world recognize it as their original language, hence making their market move from the local market to a global level.

Music producers

Nigerian producers have also not been left behind. They have heavily invested in quality recording and production. By producing good music, you will be appreciated by your audience because it will leave a powerful experience and expression for the artist. They have established record labels that are now focusing on making songs for global audiences beyond the borders of Nigeria.

Impact of culture

The county is rich in culture, which provides so many melodies to sing to and ones that club-goers cannot resist. Besides Nigerian music becoming so popular and successful, most artists have drastically had their lives changed, which has given meaning to the word success in music.

Success in music is all about making an impact in society, boosting people’s confidence, changing their way of thinking, and how they also think about themselves. They have proved that through music, you can sustain yourself, whether you are the best maker or the best songwriter.

Most of these Nigerian artists have roots in the poorest parts of the country, but through their music, they were able to blossom and have successful music careers that have positively impacted society.

Role of streaming services & social media

Nigerian artists are now no longer competing locally but globally. They have so far managed to top the billboards and make the top chart on Spotify. They can now perform at global festivals and sign deals with major global records. This helps them sell tickets and get high-profile collaborations.

Through streaming and social media, this genre has found popularity both at home and all over the world. This is what has made Nigeria very popular in terms of music production, and it is an advantage to them.

Just like cash crops, music is very popular in Nigeria, but it is exclusive to those who produce good music. Social media has helped these artists become popular, and that makes it clear that people from every corner of the world just need to be served with good content. That is the epitome of popularity because the world has been reduced to a global village.

Unlike in the past, when artists had to travel to different parts of the world to popularize their music, things have become easier. You can know whether your production is great or not depending on the feedback you get on social media.

YouTube

YouTube, for instance, is a platform where music is uploaded and viewers can rate, consume, and interact with the music. Even before uploading on YouTube, artists will just post on social media to inform their followers when they’re releasing new music, and that is how influence grows.

The stars of Nigeria have already set the pace for good music. The few who have managed to hit the international limelight have given people across the world the impression that Nigerians are good at what they do.

When you look at people like Ada, Sinach, and the P-square brothers, you will notice that they are loved internationally in equal measure. They have paved the way for upcoming Nigerian artists to be respected across the world, and their work is highly accepted. When you look at artists like Minister GUC, Mercy Chinwo, Steve Crown, Travis Grene, and Tomi Dakolo, you realize that the impression has already been made that Nigerians produce good music. That is why they are very popular internationally.

Conclusion

Those who have tried Nigeria on other things, like films, ended up testing their music. All over Africa, Nigeria is very popular for producing nice local films that hit the international media. Afro-cinema and movies, for instance, are associated with Nigeria, and they are very popular across the world.

People who loved them became addicted, and they ended up trying things like comedy in Nigeria and other artistic works from the country. Once they tried music, they realized that everything in Nigeria is big.