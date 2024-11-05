In a heartwarming display of generosity, some Nigerians, majorly top artists made headlines with their mega donations to various individuals and organizations. These philanthropic acts have left Nigerians and critics alike in awe. While some give out small amounts within their means, others leave us in awe of their massive contributions.

1. Don Jazzy’s N100m surprise

Firstly, music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, recently left Nigerians astonished when he donated N100 million to the NGO run by a controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM). Despite being called out by VDM in the past for giving money to crossdresser Bobrisky, Don Jazzy still found him deserving of the huge donation. This act sparked numerous reactions, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at his generosity.

2. Rema’s N105m church donation

Secondly, Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, made headlines in September 2024 after donating N105 million to Christ Embassy church in Benin, Edo State. During a homecoming visit, Rema was moved to give a large sum to the church that had supported him and his family following his father’s death. His generous contribution was widely celebrated, showcasing his deep connection to the church.

3. Davido’s N300m orphanage pledge

Meanwhile, one of the most notable acts of philanthropy came from Nigerian superstar Davido. In February 2024, amidst Nigeria’s economic downturn, the artist made a mega donation, pledging N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

His foundation, the David Adeleke Foundation, released a statement detailing the breakdown of the funds distributed to 427 orphanages, benefiting nearly 14,000 children. Despite some criticism from online trolls, Davido stood by his decision and provided evidence of the donation, silencing sceptics.

However, this wasn’t the first time Davido demonstrated such generosity; in 2022, he also donated N250 million to orphanages across 28 Nigerian states, further cementing his reputation as a philanthropic star.

4. Davido’s Father’s N1 billion church donation

Additionally, Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, a billionaire businessman, added to the family’s legacy of giving by donating N1 billion to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Surulere, Lagos. The donation, made in August 2024, was in honour of his late mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke. This mega donation coming from someone who is not an artist shows the Adeleke family’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting their community, especially in Nigeria.

5. Wizkid donates N100 million to Surulere kids

Furthermore, Grammy-winning artist Wizkid made headlines with two significant philanthropic acts. In December 2023, he gifted N20 million to hypeman Money Gee (GOE) after a song was dedicated to him, reinforcing his image as a supportive figure in the industry.

Additionally, Wizkid pledged and fulfilled a N100 million donation to children in his hometown of Surulere, Lagos, in memory of his late mother, Morayo Balogun. This act of generosity highlighted his commitment to honouring his mother’s legacy and giving back to the community that shaped him.