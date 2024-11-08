Wembley Stadium is arguably one of the biggest venues for a sporting event as it can hold a capacity of over 90,000 people, which is why it is an important feat for an artist to sell out a venue like that.

About Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium (sometimes referred to as The New Wembley and branded as Wembley Stadium connected by EE for sponsorship reasons) is an association football stadium in Wembley, London.

It opened in 2007 on the site of the original Wembley Stadium, which had stood from 1923 until 2003. The stadium is England’s national football stadium, and thus hosts the majority of the England national team home matches and the FA Cup Final – the final of England’s primary domestic club football competition.

It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world, and is considered a hub for the English game. Wembley Stadium is owned by the governing body of English football, the Football Association, whose headquarters are in the stadium, through its subsidiary Wembley National Stadium Ltd (WNSL).

With 90,000 seats, it is the largest stadium in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe, behind Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

7 Artists Who Have Sold Out the Wembley Stadium More Than Once

1. Coldplay

Music icons Coldplay became the first and only artist in the history of music to schedule at least 10 dates to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium with a few dates already sold out before their 2025 Music of Spheres tour.

2. Take That

The legendary British boy group Take That sold out the iconic Wembley Stadium for eight different dates for their ‘Progress Live Tour.’ The group sold out the stadium from the 30th of June 2011 till the 9th of July 2011. According to Wikipedia, they performed for a total of 623,737 people and generated a staggering amount of $61,713,184 from their performance for the eight nights.

3. Ed Sheeran

The talented British singer and songwriter sold out a total of 4 dates on his ‘Divide Tour.’ However, this is not the first time Ed Sheeran is sold out the iconic venue, as he did so in 2015. He sold out dates from the 14th of June 2018 till the 17th of June 2018, and he performed to 299,013 people. The singer made a total of $28,726,438 from the four dates at Wembley. The singer made a shocking return to the stadium with 5 extra dates in 2022.

4. Spice Girls

The popular girl group Spice Girls embarked on their final concert tour-themed ‘Spice World’ Tour in 2019, and they sold out the iconic Wembley Stadium for three different dates. They sold out dates from the 13th to the 15th of June 2019 and performed to an audience of over 221,971 people, where they earned a sum of $27,571,100 from the concert itself.

5. One Direction

The popular British boy group sold out the iconic Wembley Stadium for three different dates and performed to a total of 236,566 people from the 6th to the 8th of June 2014. The Britsh boy group earned a staggering $20,017,900 from the venue itself on their Where We Are Tour.

6. Beyonce

On her ‘Formation’ Tour, Beyonce made a pit stop at Wembley Stadium, where she sold out the venue for two days and performed to a staggering amount of 142,500 people from 2nd to 3rd July 2016. She earned $15,301,688 from the Wembley stadium alone on her tour.

7. BTS

The talented South Korean boyband became the first Asian to hold a headline concert and sell out the Wembley Stadium during their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ Tour. They performed to an audience of 114,583 people for two days at Wembley Stadium and had 142,000 people streaming the concert as a paid service. The group made $13,545,702 from the stadium ticket sales at Wembley.

8. Taylor Swift

The singer sold out the Wembley Stadium during her ‘Reputation’ tour from 22nd to 23rd June 2018. The singer performed on two different dates to an audience of 143,427 people and earned a whopping amount of $12,214,933 from the venue alone. She however made her return to the stadium in 2024.