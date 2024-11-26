Aba Fashion Week, a celebrated annual event in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria, is set to showcase the city’s fashion industry. Known as the “Made-in-Aba” fashion hub, the event highlights the creativity and craftsmanship of local designers and artisans.

The week-long event typically includes runway shows, fashion masterclasses, networking opportunities, and cultural exhibitions such as the Ankara Carnival, which aim to promote entrepreneurship and excellence in the Nigerian fashion scene.

It also attracts sponsors and partners, such as BetKing, which has provided networking and skill development platforms in past editions. For example, a viral scene in the previous edition brought a young boy to the limelight, earning him an ambassadorial deal with Adidas.

The fashion platform also helps Nigerian fashion talent to gain global recognition. The most recent edition featured brands like Mickys Couture, Toskyme Fashion House, Kingchi Apparels, Packson Couture and Kweens & Kings Bespoke.

Male and female models confidently walked down the runway, showcasing unique fashion pieces.

Starting from November 27th to 29th at the GIA Event Center on Aba Owerri Road in Aba State, Nigeria. This year’s theme, “Threads of Heritage,” emphasises the fusion of traditional and modern fashion elements. Notably, the Mini-Trade Fair will offer attendees the chance to purchase locally crafted fashion pieces at discounted prices.

There’s a lot to expect at the fashion week this season. Everyone has their fingers crossed as it already looks and feels promising with designers like Suzzyfred_brand, Enigmatic FH, Packson Couture, RIABANIT, Mickys Couture, Sunnystar Couture, VIP Wardrobe, Kweens & Kings Bespoke and John Outfit set out to wow Aba with their designs.

About Aba Fashion Week

Co-founded by Toskyme Ugomdi, Chinyere Akataobi, and Samuel Igara. Aba Fashion Week celebrates Nigerian culture and Aba’s prominence in fashion, connecting designers with new opportunities.