In a significant moment for African music, Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, has passed the presidential mantle of his label, Mavin Records Global, to his Chief Operations Officer, Tega Oghenejobo. This decision marks the end of a remarkable era, defined by Don Jazzy’s visionary leadership, and the beginning of a new chapter helmed by someone whose dedication has earned the trust of one of Africa’s biggest music executives.

A Legacy Built on Vision and Resilience

Mavin Records, founded in 2012, has grown to become one of Africa’s most influential music labels, representing the continent’s musical voice on a global stage. Under Don Jazzy’s direction, the label became a home to groundbreaking talent—artists like Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ladipoe, and Ayra Starr. Don Jazzy has been lauded not only for identifying emerging talent but for his nurturing approach, creating stars that are celebrated globally. But what many may not have realized until now is that Don Jazzy’s foresight extended beyond talent alone; he has been quietly grooming the leadership that would sustain and grow Mavin’s legacy for years to come.

Tega Oghenejobo has been with Don Jazzy since the label’s inception. Known for his curiosity, commitment, and business acumen, Tega was appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2019. Over the past five years, he has been a linchpin in the growth of Mavin Records, building teams and developing sustainable careers for Mavin’s roster of artists. As Don Jazzy steps back, it’s Tega’s reliability and insight that have earned him the role of President, cementing the label’s succession plan and underscoring Mavin’s commitment to long-term sustainability.

Passing of the Baton

Announcing the news on October 29, Don Jazzy spoke with pride and emotion, sharing his belief in Tega’s potential and praising his resilience and passion. “I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars,” Don Jazzy posted on social media, “but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega.”

This handover did not come lightly or suddenly; it’s the result of years of mentorship, responsibility, and respect. Don Jazzy continued, “From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start.” These words shed light on the values that Mavin Records stands for: resilience, sustainability, and the growth of not only the artists but also those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

What Lies Ahead for Tega Oghenejobo and Mavin Records

As President and COO, Tega has inherited a legacy as vibrant as it is ambitious. His task will be to continue propelling Mavin Records as a powerhouse for African music on the global stage. With the world increasingly tuned in to the rhythms and narratives from Africa, Tega’s appointment comes at a pivotal time. He is now positioned to shape the future of African music, ensuring that Mavin remains at the forefront of this cultural renaissance.

Tega’s track record and commitment to Mavin’s mission give every indication that he is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. The global music scene is more competitive than ever, with African artists now competing on an international level, but with his leadership, Mavin Records is poised to break new ground and achieve even greater heights.

Don Jazzy’s Next Chapter

While Don Jazzy has officially handed over the reins, his departure as president doesn’t imply a complete exit from the music scene. Known for his innovative approach and passion for African talent, it’s likely that he is preparing something monumental behind the scenes. In the spirit of his track record, we can anticipate that whatever he unveils will contribute to the growth of the industry as a whole, reinforcing his status as one of Africa’s foremost cultural icons.

New Era for Mavin

This seamless transition between Don Jazzy and Tega Oghenejobo highlights a critical message about the African music industry: that it is maturing, professionalizing, and capable of sustainable, strategic growth. Don Jazzy’s decision to hand over the leadership of his empire speaks volumes about his belief in succession and legacy—a rare attribute in an industry where power is often held too tightly.

Congratulations are in order for Tega as he steps into this well-deserved role, but they are also due to Don Jazzy, whose vision and mentorship have shaped Mavin Records into what it is today. This change of guard is a milestone not just for Mavin, but for African music, signaling a future of even greater milestones for artists and fans alike.