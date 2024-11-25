The city of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, officially declared March 2nd as Burna Boy Day to honour the Nigerian singer and songwriter. The Boston city council presented him with his certificate of honour at the 19,580-capacity TD Garden in Boston, signed by Ruthzee Louijeune. This recognition came in February 2024 in light of Burna Boy’s significant contributions to music and his advocacy efforts.

Why Burna Boy?

The official document from the Boston City Council, signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune, highlights several reasons for this designation:

Burna Boy has consistently drawn large audiences to his sold-out shows in Boston since gaining international prominence in 2018. Through his performances and advocacy work, Burna Boy amplifies the voices of marginalised communities and advocates for their recognition and rights. Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked. Nigeria is the largest source of African immigration in the United States, and Massachusetts is one of the top 10 states with the highest Nigerian-born population.

Burna Boy’s Achievements

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has achieved significant international success with his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and pop music. Some of his notable achievements include:

He rose to prominence in 2012 with his hit single Like to Party and has since released several critically acclaimed albums. In 2021, Burna Boy set a record in Nigeria after his fifth album, Twice As Tall, won the Best World Music Album category at the Grammy Awards. In 2022, he was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MON) for his achievements in music. In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked him number 197 on its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

Boston’s designation of March 2nd as Burna Boy Day is a testament to the city’s commitment to recognising and celebrating culture and diversity. They announced that Burna Boy’s recognition should serve as a reminder of the importance of amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked. The first celebration of Burna Boy Day will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Sources: