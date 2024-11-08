TikTok has revolutionized the music industry, becoming the top platform for music discovery, from viral dance trends to breakout artists like Shallipopi. So, how can you harness this powerful platform to promote your music effectively? Here’s a guide to help you succeed.

How to Promote Your Music on TikTok

1. Choose TikTok-friendly tracks

To boost your chances of going viral, focus on tracks that fit TikTok’s format. TikTok-friendly songs usually feature catchy hooks, relatable lyrics, and memorable melodies. Tracks with lyrics that users can connect to or cultural references often resonate with the platform’s diverse audience. Scan your catalog to find the most TikTok-ready song, even if it’s an older track. Many songs have found a second life on TikTok.

2. Switch to an artist account

Switching to an artist account on TikTok gives you access to artist-specific tools. To make the switch, go to “Creator Tools” in the TikTok app and open “Artist Hub.” Then, search for your artist name, claim it, and verify your identity with screenshots from a music distributor or Spotify/Apple Music for Artists backend. Once verified, you’ll receive an artist tag, a music tab for your releases, and the option to spotlight a track 14 days before or 30 days after release.

3. Use both niche and general hashtags

With your artist account active, use a mix of general and niche hashtags to promote your music. General hashtags like #music, #fyp, and #pop help broaden your reach. Niche hashtags, such as #postrock or #musicproducersoftiktok, allow you to connect with specific audiences, targeting users interested in your subgenre.

4. Create challenges with your song

TikTok challenges—whether they involve dance, lip-syncing, costumes, or memes—are central to the platform’s appeal. Design a challenge that’s fun, versatile, and easy for users to put their spin on. Encourage your fans to participate, or consider working with influencers to amplify your challenge for greater reach.

5. Boost key videos with TikTok ads

If TikTok is a central part of your release strategy, consider investing in TikTok Ads. With a vast user base, ads can help you reach a wider audience and drive engagement.

6. Collaborate with other TikTokers

Collaborations can expand your reach, and TikTok Duets make it easy to team up with other creators. Use Duets to react to or perform alongside other musicians or influencers, potentially attracting their followers to your profile.

7. Use TikTok analytics

TikTok Analytics can help you gauge what’s working. Under “Creator tools,” navigate to the analytics section to track metrics like views, likes, comments, and audience growth over the last 7, 28, or 60 days. This data shows what resonates with your audience, allowing you to tailor future content.

Remember, while TikTok can skyrocket your reach, the ultimate goal is to convert followers into loyal fans. Direct followers to platforms where you own your fan data, like email lists or subscription sites, to build a sustainable fan base that will support you in the long run.