TLike the Nigerian movie industry, men and women also make money from their craft. Many Nigerian actresses are on the top list of wealthiest people in the country. Because they are public figures, these women make the bulk of their money through acting and other endorsement deals.

Top 10 Richest Actresses in Nigeria

Below are the top 10 richest actresses in Nigeria 2024 and their net worth according to Forbes.

1. Genevieve Nnaji – $15 Million

The richest Nollywood actress according to Forbes is Genevieve Nnaji. She is a veteran actress who has starred in countless Nollywood movies. Although the Imo state-born actress has been taking a break from acting for a while, she has amassed a lot of wealth that still keeps her in the top spot even while not working.

In 2019, for instance, the talented actress sold her movie Lion Heart to the American streaming service Netflix for $3.8 million. Currently, the actress has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

2. Funke Akindele – $11 Million

Second place is multi-talented Yoruba actress Funke Akindele. She is a veteran Nigerian actress and comedian and has been described as one of the best in the industry. She’s the creator of the famous Jenifa’s Diary series. Funke owns a house in the UK, a Lagos mansion, and a series of cars that include:

3. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – $9.7 Million

On #3 is the seasoned veteran actor Omotola who has starred in hundreds of Nollywood movies. The actress was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2013.

4. Mercy Johnson Okojie – $9 Million

Making the #4 list is none other than Mercy Johnson. A household name in the industry and a veteran actor who hails from Kogi state. Mercy is a seasoned actress who has appeared in countless Nollywood movies, and due to her talent, she charges over 2 million Naira for a role.

5. Rita Dominic – $8.6 Million

The veteran actress Rita Dominic makes it as one of the richest actresses in Nollywood. The Mbaise-born Nollywood veteran has starred in several Nollywood movies, is still active in the industry, and has won several awards and received several recognitions.

6. Mary Remmy Njoku – $7.5 Million

On number six is actress and production company owner Mary Remmy Njoku. She is the CEO of ROK Studios. She and her husband combined efforts to take Nollywood to the next level. As such, she has made a lot of money from her venture. The actress owns a home worth a million in Lagos, Nigeria, and a series of luxury vehicles like:

7. Uche Jombo – $6.7 Million

Actress Uche Jombo makes it on the list with a net worth of over $6 million. The Abia state-born actress and producer is one of the industry’s most talented and hottest actors. She has starred in several movies, won a series of awards, and is still active in the industry.

8. Chika Ike – $6.2 Million

The eighth spot is actress Chika Ike, a veteran Nollywood actress and film producer. The actress also doubles as a seasoned business owner with shops in Lagos and Abuja. Chika Ike is also the UN Ambassador for Displaced Persons and brand ambassador for a series of businesses.

9. Regina Daniels – $5 Million

The young and popular actress Regina Daniels makes it as the #9 richest woman in Nollywood with a net worth of $5 million. The famous actress and film producer hails from Delta state, is married to one of the richest men in Nigeria, and has grown to become very successful in her 20s.

10. Ini Edo – $4.5 Million

On the tenth spot is Ini Edo with a net worth of $4.5 million. She has been in the industry for several years, is one of Nollywood’s most talented and popular names. She has starred in several home videos, won several awards, and works with the Akwa Ibom State Governor as an adviser.

Conclusion

Above are some of the top female earners and wealthy women in Nollywood. It’s not an exhaustive list of all of them, but a list that contains only the names of actresses whose extent of their wealth is known publicly.