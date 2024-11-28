A seasoned screenwriter in Nigerian cinema and British television whose notable Nollywood works include Last Flight to Abuja, Critical Assignment, October 1, Citation, and the TV soap opera, Tinsel . He was a writer on the UK series The Bill and In Exile . Initially titled Dust , Babalola wrote the script for the critically acclaimed blockbuster 1 October in 2014. The film was directed by Kunle Afolayan. In 2015, he joined as the writer and producer of the comedy TV production Rib Busters: Comedy Show .

His newest screenplay, The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 and achieved impressive feats since its release on October 18, 2024. A few months ago, he got accepted into the Torino Film Lab’s (TFL) Extended Writer-Director Program in the Netherlands, for his new project, Love is a Deeper Shade of Red, further cementing his place in the global film industry.

The film was nominated for Best Nigerian Film and Best Visual Effects at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards. Ajosepo which he shares screenplay credit with Okonkwo is a 2024 comedy-drama film that explores the impact of family dynamics and cultural nuances on a young couple preparing for marriage. The film held the top seat at the Nigerian box office 4 weeks after its release.

In 2024, Nollywood gave us a buffet of cinematic hits—from thrillers that had us biting our nails to rom-coms that made us believe in love (again). But what about the masterminds behind the scenes; the writers who sit hunched over their laptops, churning out the twists and turns that leave us clutching our popcorn in shock? Yes, writers are the true wizards of the screen, conjuring up the love triangles, the slap-worthy betrayals, and the “Jesus-is-Lord!” plot twists that keep us glued to our seats. They’re the ones making sure your favourite Nollywood stars have lines so iconic, that you’re still quoting them in traffic weeks later. Meet the Screenwriters Behind Nollywood’s Biggest Cinema Releases of the Year

1. Tunde Babalola – Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

A seasoned screenwriter in Nigerian cinema and British television whose notable Nollywood works include Last Flight to Abuja, Critical Assignment, October 1, Citation, and the TV soap opera, Tinsel. He was a writer on the UK series The Bill and In Exile. Initially titled Dust, Babalola wrote the script for the critically acclaimed blockbuster 1 October in 2014. The film was directed by Kunle Afolayan. In 2015, he joined as the writer and producer of the comedy TV production Rib Busters: Comedy Show.