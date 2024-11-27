The rise of music streaming has significantly boosted the global success of Nigerian music, granting it widespread patronage and international recognition.

However, while streaming has opened doors to global opportunities, it has also introduced a focus on vanity metrics such as numbers and chart positions.

For artists and labels, these metrics have become irresistible benchmarks for success, leading to the rise of stream manipulation, commonly known as “stream farming,” within the Nigerian music industry.

The Problem of Stream Farming

Stream farming has transformed Digital Streaming Platform (DSP) charts from an authentic reflection of consumer preferences into a tool for marketing and inflated popularity. This growing issue has prompted DSPs to take measures aimed at curbing such practices.

DSPs’ Countermeasures

Apple Music and Spotify, two major streaming platforms, have implemented advanced technologies to monitor and detect fraudulent streaming activities. They employ forensic audits to ensure streams are genuine, relying on indicators such as multiple accounts linked to a single credit card or an unusual concentration of streams from specific locations to flag suspicious activities.

Although streaming manipulation accounts for less than 1% of global monthly streams on Apple Music, it remains prevalent in Nigeria, where irregular patterns like sudden rises and falls of songs on the Apple Music Top 100 hint at ongoing manipulation.

To address this, Apple Music is combining technology with a human approach, deploying a global team of experts to monitor streaming activities continuously. Meanwhile, Spotify verifies streams in real time before reflecting them in chart positions, reducing the likelihood of manipulation. Both platforms deduct fraudulent streams promptly, which explains the recent erratic movement of songs on the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Tougher Penalties

Apple Music has introduced stringent penalties to deter stream farming. Manipulated songs are removed, and offenders face possible royalty deductions and blacklisting, targeting both artists and their distributors.

Are DSPs Doing Enough?

Despite these efforts, DSPs’ actions seem delayed, allowing manipulation to take root in Nigeria. While the ongoing crackdown reflects a commitment to addressing the issue, the measures often appear skewed against smaller artists, even though the capital-intensive nature of stream farming suggests it is more prevalent among established artists and labels.

To demonstrate true resolve, DSPs must be willing to penalize A-list stars involved in manipulation. Such decisive action would send a strong message that no one is above accountability, helping to dismantle the “if you can’t beat them, join them” mentality that perpetuates the problem.

The Industry’s Role

While DSPs play a crucial role in curbing manipulation, the responsibility ultimately lies with artists, labels, and distributors. Historically, the industry has found ways to game the system, from bulk-buying physical CDs to inflating iTunes sales, all aimed at creating an illusion of success and consumer demand.

To effectively combat stream farming, these stakeholders must choose ethical practices over manipulation. However, as some players will inevitably seek loopholes, DSPs must stay ahead by continuously upgrading their technologies and processes to minimize fraudulent activities.

Conclusion

The fight against stream farming requires a collaborative effort. While DSPs invest in technology and enforcement, the onus is also on the music industry to prioritize integrity over short-term gains. Only through a united front can the Nigerian music industry sustain its global momentum and preserve the authenticity of its success.