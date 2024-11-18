Larry Gaaga is a Nigerian Musician, recording artist, music producer, and businessman. The record label executive has been at the forefront of several great music that have come out of the country. This article details some interesting facts about the music executive you need to know.

Larry Gaaga Biography

Music Executive Larry Ndianefo, known as Larry Gaaga, was born on August 25, 1981, in Abia State, Nigeria. He is from the Southeastern region of Nigeria and is of Igbo ethnicity.

He spent most of his early life in Umuahia, Abia State, before moving to Lagos to pursue his music and dreams. Larry attended reputable primary and secondary schools and got his First School Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate before enrolling in the University.

He graduated from the University of Lagos, where he earned a bachelor’s degree before pursuing his music career professionally. However, while at the University, Larry Gaaga was already involved in music, producing beats for upcoming artists and performing at school events. He is married to his wife, whose name has been withheld from the public.

Larry Gaaga Musical Career

Larry Gaaga’s love for music started with his active participation in his church’s choir, where he served from adolescence to adolescence. While in the choir, he learned how to play the drums, keyboard, and guitar and became an expert at doing them. So, it wasn’t a surprise to his close pals when he picked up a career interest in music production.

Learning the music craft came under the tutelage of his older friend, and within a short while, he mastered the craft and began producing beats for upcoming artists in the Southern part of Nigeria. Although he had to learn music production, he didn’t need the same help with songwriting. He is a talented songwriter.

After University, he paused his musical career and entered the corporate world. He started as an entrepreneur and began running a chain of small-scale businesses in the city. Despite his success in his venture, he still had the urge to return to music.

He handed over his business to trusted hands, gave the music a shot again, and made his comeback. His comeback started with taking the position of General Manager of YSG Entertainment in 2012. The label was responsible for managing artists like rapper Vector.

Larry held the job, built a name for himself, and became acquainted with all the nitty-gritty of the industry. After five years of serving the company, he left and set up his label in 2017 called “Gaaga Muzik.”

After starting his label, he collaborated with 2Baba and dropped the hit single Gaaga Shuffle. Encouraged by the single’s success, he released more jams for fans. He released songs like Doe featuring Davido, Wonderful featuring Wande Coal and Sarkodie, and Baba Nla featuring Burna Boy, 2Baba, and D’banj.

Larry Gaaga has since then continued to collaborate with several artists in the industry. He has gotten several awards and recognitions since venturing into music. Some of them are;

Entertainment Man Of The Year at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (While still with YSG Entertainment.)

Songs in his discography are;

Gaaga Shuffle

Iworiwo

Wonderful

Work

Doe

One Thing

Baba Nla

Buga

Azaman

Tene

Man No Be God

Lekwa

Low

Ihotun

Hold On

Choose You

Finish Me

Fuck It

Pause

And recently, Obodo

Larry Gaaga Net Worth

As an experienced and successful entrepreneur and music executive, Larry Gaaga has investments in the Oil and Gas, Agriculture, and Real Estate sectors. Presently, he occupies a seat on the KL Oil and Gas Company board. Due to his fame, he has also secured many brand endorsement deals. His net worth is valued at $2 -5 million.

Conclusion

Larry Gaaga is one of the richest musicians on the continent, largely due to his diversified income. He is also one of the high-rated music executives in the country today.