Nowadays, Nigerian filmmakers are presented with two dominant distribution channels for their content: the open, accessible platform of YouTube and the exclusive, subscription-based service of Netflix. Both platforms have their own advantages, audiences, and monetization strategies, but which one is truly better for filmmakers looking to showcase their work?

In this article, let’s discuss the key factors to consider when deciding between YouTube and Netflix, covering aspects like audience reach, monetization potential, creative control, and brand association. By examining these elements, you’ll gain a clearer picture of the distribution channel that aligns best with your film’s goals, style, and potential profitability.

Putting Your Movie on YouTube or Selling It to Netflix: Which One is Better?

1. Audience reach and discoverability

YouTube is one of the world’s most popular websites, reaching over 2 billion active users monthly. This massive, diverse user base allows creators to reach audiences across virtually every demographic, location, and interest. On YouTube, viewers can discover content organically through recommendations, trending videos, and search, making it relatively easy for videos to go viral and find niche audiences without relying on mainstream appeal.

However, YouTube’s open nature also means competition is fierce. With over 500 hours of video uploaded every minute, filmmakers need a robust marketing strategy to stand out. Content on YouTube is often quickly consumed, and without targeted promotion, even high-quality films can get lost in the flood of content.

In contrast, Netflix operates on a closed, subscription-based model, with over 230 million subscribers worldwide. While Netflix doesn’t have the same vast reach as YouTube, it provides a more focused audience that’s dedicated to consuming long-form, high-quality content. This is ideal for filmmakers whose movies are made for immersive storytelling and cinematic quality.

On Netflix, however, the content approval process is highly selective, and it can be challenging for independent filmmakers to secure a deal. Those who succeed, though, benefit from a well-defined audience who trust Netflix’s curated content for quality entertainment.

2. Monetization opportunities

YouTube offers multiple avenues for monetization, primarily through ad revenue generated via the YouTube Partner Program. Additionally, creators can secure brand sponsorships, use Super Chat and Channel Memberships, and even receive direct fan donations through platforms like Patreon.

While these revenue options allow for flexibility, earnings from YouTube ads are often unpredictable. For filmmakers aiming for steady, significant income, YouTube might not be ideal unless they secure consistent sponsorships or build a large, dedicated following.

For those who make it onto Netflix, the platform offers a straightforward licensing deal. Netflix typically buys distribution rights for a set period, paying filmmakers a fixed fee. This one-time payment can be substantial, providing a reliable income source without the uncertainties of ad revenue fluctuation.

However, Netflix usually retains exclusivity rights to the content, meaning the film can’t be shown elsewhere until the licensing period ends. Additionally, Netflix doesn’t offer a long-term revenue-sharing model, so once the licensing fee is paid, filmmakers don’t benefit from royalties on views or future earnings.

3. Creative control and flexibility

One of YouTube’s biggest appeals is the freedom it offers filmmakers. Filmmakers maintain complete creative control over their movies, from how they edit and present the content to the marketing and branding strategy. This can be a great benefit for artists who want to retain the integrity of their work and engage directly with their audience.

With YouTube, filmmakers can release their content according to their schedule and maintain flexibility in distribution. They also have the option to respond directly to feedback through comments, fostering a sense of community and engagement around their work.

Netflix, however, often sets content expectations, especially for feature films. Filmmakers are subject to guidelines that ensure the movie aligns with the platform’s standards. While this doesn’t necessarily mean loss of creative direction, it does mean that some edits or compromises may be required.

That said, Netflix’s brand association can add significant value to a film, with many viewers associating the platform with high-quality productions. For some filmmakers, the prestige of being a “Netflix Original” may be worth the creative adjustments they need to make.

4. Marketing and distribution

On YouTube, filmmakers are responsible for their own marketing and promotion. While this provides autonomy, it also demands a robust marketing strategy to stand out. Filmmakers can take advantage of social media platforms, collaborations, paid ads, and SEO to gain traction and drive views.

However, this approach requires both time and expertise, as well as a dedicated budget for promoting the content if organic reach doesn’t suffice. The potential for a viral hit on YouTube exists, but it’s often dependent on sustained engagement efforts.

Netflix, by contrast, has a strong brand presence and built-in audience that trusts its content. While filmmakers may not have as much control over their film’s promotion, Netflix provides support through its in-platform recommendations and global reach, which can draw in viewers that might not have found the film otherwise.

Being featured on Netflix also adds legitimacy to a film, which can attract viewers based on brand trust and improve chances of positive critical reception.

5. Revenue potential and long-term value

Revenue potential on YouTube is tied closely to the number of views and the quality of ads shown to those viewers. For filmmakers capable of building a large, loyal following, YouTube can become a valuable long-term revenue source. However, ad revenue fluctuates, and view counts are rarely steady, especially for niche genres or indie films.

Yet, YouTube does provide one significant advantage: audience ownership. Filmmakers can continue to engage with viewers over time, potentially generating income through merchandise, sponsorships, and even future projects based on the relationships they build.

Netflix offers a more stable financial arrangement, but with limits. The licensing payment is typically a one-time deal that may or may not be renewed based on the film’s performance. Filmmakers do not benefit from incremental income based on viewership and cannot directly engage their audience.

If the film performs exceptionally well, however, there is potential for repeat licensing deals with Netflix or other platforms after the exclusivity period. This provides some long-term value, but not to the extent YouTube offers for those aiming to cultivate a personal brand.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the decision to put your movie on YouTube or sell it to Netflix boils down to your specific goals, audience, and revenue expectations as a filmmaker. YouTube offers broader reach, creative control, and the potential to build a lasting audience, though monetization is less predictable. Netflix, on the other hand, provides a prestigious platform with a stable payout and access to a dedicated viewership, but with limited control and fewer monetization paths.

Each path offers unique advantages and trade-offs. Carefully consider these factors based on your film’s budget, style, and potential appeal, and choose the distribution model that aligns best with your vision and goals.