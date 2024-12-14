It’s Christmas, and you know what that means; time to relax and have fun with your loved ones. The lineup of new releases is nothing short of spectacular, with stories that will have you laughing, crying, and maybe even dancing.

So, whether you’re planning a cosy movie night or a watch party with your friends, these Nollywood releases are here to make your weekend plans easier. Plus, let’s be honest, nothing beats the joy of supporting homegrown talent while soaking in the brilliance of storytelling.

4 Nollywood Movies to Watch Before Christmas

1. Seven Doors

Seven Doors delivers a tale of royalty, romance, and riveting mystery. The story follows King Adedunjoye, a ruler torn between the demands of his kingdom and the love of his life. Set in Ilara, his ascension to the throne is anything but smooth: his marriage faces relentless tests, his village is spiralling into chaos, and he's faced with an impossible choice that could change everything. Directed by Femi Adebayo, the Netflix series features Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri and Gabriel Afolayan.

2. Thin Line

Thin Line is set to deliver emotional depth and unexpected twists. Showing in cinemas from today December 13, Thin Line, a gripping drama produced by Mercy Aigbe and directed by Akay Mason. The movie explores themes of betrayal, love, and the delicate balance between forgiveness and resentment. With a cast ensemble that includes Mercy Aigbe, Uzor Arukwe, and Iyabo Ojo,is set to deliver emotional depth and unexpected twists.

3. Everybody Loves Jenifa

The box office queen is set to break another record with this one. Showing in cinemas nationwide from December 13, the film promises a nostalgic experience filled with humour. The comedy-drama is expected to serve the audience with thrilling nostalgia and build upon the narrative from the previous offerings under the franchise. The film features Falz, Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David, Olayode Juliana, Chimezie Imo, Layi Wasabi, Bisola Aiyeola, Jackie Appiah, and Omowunmi Dada.

4. Roses and Ivy

Produced by Biodun Stephen, this gripping four-part series is already streaming on Prime Video. The short series takes the audience on a journey through the highs and lows of the complexities of human relationships. The cast members include Uche Montana, Munachi Abii, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jaiye Kuti, and Taye Arimoro.