In 2024, we saw new faces in the music scene, even though that many claims they are yet to leave the same mark as past Afrobeats breakout artists we have witnessed. The reason is simple, there are no major hits or influential tracks to position them as headliners or even key acts on festival lineups.

Some might attribute this slowdown to the overwhelming volume of music being released, making it difficult for listeners to keep up. Also, the music scene’s growing competitiveness, coupled with the influx of money, has arguably made it more cutthroat, with talented artistes without sponsorship being overlooked or unable to achieve greater milestones as opposed to those with bigger marketing budgets.

Nevertheless, new talents will continue to emerge. Against this backdrop, below are some of the notable acts that have made significant strides in breaking through in 2024, in no particular order according to NOTJUSTOK:

5 Afrobeats Breakout Artistes in 2024

1. TML VIBEZ

The Seyi Vibez signee is currently one of the most exciting street-hop artistes in the scene. Also in the “Afro-Adura” gang, a genre which revolves around themes of optimism, grass-to-grace stories, the importance of faith in God, and documenting the harsh realities of the lower class—including poverty, fraud, drugs, and more—he’s made a strong impact since his signing in 2023.

The 24-year-old tireless singer has released three EPs and one joint EP, delivering top-charting tracks like ‘Where i’m From,’ ‘Maria,’ ‘My Padi,’ ‘Alhamdulillah,’ ‘Wells Fargo,’ and many others. While TML Vibez boasts an impressive catalogue with notable streaming numbers that cater to his niche audience of street-hop lovers, this hasn’t fully translated into mainstream success. He’s yet to deliver a smash hit that breaks through to the wider Afrobeats market, limiting his influence in the broader scene. Nevertheless, the hard work and immense talent TML Vibez has shown this year have rightfully earned him a place in the conversation.

2. AYO MAFF

Although initially introduced as a street-hop act with his introspective debut, ‘7 Days,’ the 18-year-old artist has since expanded his style to incorporate elements of street-hop, pop, and Afro-fusion, all contributing to his unique take on Afrobeats. His tracks often feature catchy melodies, smooth vocals, and rhythmic beats, and lyrically, he draws from familiar ‘Afro-Adura’ themes, focussing on faith and resilience while also exploring broader topics like love, daily life, and drugs.

Beyond ‘7 Days,’ the singer has had a solid run in 2024, notably with ‘Dealer,’ which features YBNL heavyweight Fireboy DML. However, his follow-up track, ‘Last Week,’ hasn’t quite matched the success of his previous drop. Although his recently-released EP ‘Maffian‘ is yet to gain the traction needed to propel his career to the next level, a recent co-sign from Afrobeats superstar Asake, including a performance at the iconic 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, puts him in a promising position as we approach the final three months of 2024.

3. LLONA

Another independent artist on the list, the singer’s 2023 release, HBP Remix, featuring street-hop star Bella Shmurda, gained significant momentum. Interestingly, the 27-year-old followed up with a debut project and album, ‘Homeless,’ which should definitely be considered in the ‘Album of the Year’ conversation. Llona, an Afro-fusion artiste, wears his persona so firmly that it reflects in his craft—he’s authentic, vulnerable, and fierce in telling his story, which resonates with the life chronicles of many modern-day youths. He speaks openly about his mistakes, failures, and struggles.

Although somewhat niche, Llona has been able to gradually penetrate a wider audience that relates to his story, particularly lost youths trying to find their place in the world. His debut album has garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify alone, featuring gems like ‘Still Scared,’ ‘Another Day,’ ‘Forgive Me,’ and ‘Cold War,’ the latter featuring songstress Fave. With the way Llona has effectively utilised community as a tool to spread his music, combined with the quality of his catalogue, he is on track to potentially headline his own show by the end of 2024 or early 2025, if done strategically.

4. ANENDLESSOCEAN

Often mistaken for a gospel artiste, the singer has consistently stated that he refuses to be boxed in. According to him, he’s a Christian who makes music, and that could cover any topic—whether it’s about God, love, or socio-economic issues. His musical style floats around traditional African sounds, Afro-fusion, pop, and R&B, all of which enhance his calm and peaceful persona. Lyrically, he delves into themes of spirituality, introspection, nature, and emotional depth, inviting listeners to reflect and connect on a personal level.

Though the singer began actively gathering his followers in 2022, his 2023 single ‘Gratitude‘ was pivotal in shaping his career. In 2024, he’s made even more of an impact with singles like ‘LMLY,’ ‘Love Practitioner,’ and ‘Be.’ While his music is not yet mainstream, AEO has strategically leveraged his loyal niche fanbase. He headlined a concert in Lagos in December 2023, followed by another headline show in Ibadan in 2024. He is currently on tour in the United Kingdom, expanding his reach even further.

5. NASBOI

Although initially not taken seriously due to his comedic persona as a popular social media skitmaker, Nasboi has proven himself to be a talented and strategic artist. In terms of identity, the Afro-fusion act possesses a vocal delivery that seamlessly blends the soulful essence of 2Baba with the vibrant energy of Davido.

Nasboi made his musical debut in 2023 with Lover Boy and followed it up with Umbrella, his biggest record to date, featuring the legendary Nigerian Afropop star Wande Coal. He has since released impressive follow-ups like Small Money, Short Skirt, and Could This Be Love, showcasing his versatility and growth. To cap off an outstanding 2024, the singer released his debut album In Nasboi I Trust and its deluxe edition, which includes the social media-viral hit Hunger Games. The project underscores Nasboi’s evolution from a comedic entertainer to a formidable force in the Afro-fusion music scene.

Notable mentions include Kold AF, Muyeez, BhadBoi OML, Zhus Jdo, Taves, Bahd Man Niko, Balloranking, Rybenna, Tiphe, Kaestyle and a slew of others.

Source: Notjustok