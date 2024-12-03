After consecutive success with his first two albums, Asake released his third album in three years titled ‘Lungu Boy’.

‘Lungu Boy’ has spent 15 weeks atop the chart which is essentially all the time since its release on August 8, 2024. Asake has now made history with his latest album which has become the longest-charting number-one album on the TurnTable album chart.has spent 15 weeks atop the chart which is essentially all the time since its release on August 8, 2024.

With this feat, Asake now holds the record for the longest charting album and song on the TurnTable Charts. In 2023, Asake’s hit single ‘Lonely At The Top’ became the longest charting number-one song after disposing of Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ which held the record with 11 weeks at the summit.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has risen to superstardom thanks to his serial hit releases housed across his albums ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ and ‘Work Of Art’. His third album ‘Lungu Boy’ featured guest appearances from Stormzy, Central Cee, Anais Cardot, and Wizkid.

‘MMS’ featuring Wizkid recently earned a nomination for Best African Song Performance for the 67th Grammy Awards which marks Asake’s second nomination in two years. featuring Wizkid recently earned a nomination for Best African Song Performance for the 67th Grammy Awards which marks Asake’s second nomination in two years. Asake’s mainstream run has been declared unprecedented in Nigerian mainstream music and the superstar is showing no sign of slowing down with the digital success of his third album.

