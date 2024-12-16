Nigerian model, Samuel Nwajagu, made history this weekend as he emerged as the first African to win the prestigious Mister International title.

The pageant which is in its 16th edition this year was held in Bangkok, Thailand, welcoming debutant countries like Cameroon, England, Benin Republic, and Mali. A total of 47 countries around the world took part in the contest.

Mister International is one of the world’s largest male beauty pageants, second only to Mister World in terms of national-level competitions.

Established in 2006 by the late Alan Sim, the former president and founder, the Singapore-based organisation has grown to attract participants from over 80 countries, with an annual average of 38 contestants.

The 2024 contest saw contestants take part in various adventures, including a tour of the city, and participated in preliminary stages that showcased their physical attributes, cultural attire, and formal wear.

The contestants were also asked questions on topical issues, giving them the opportunity to demonstrate their intelligence and charisma.

To emerge overall winner, Nigeria’s Nwajagu beat Nguyễn Mạnh Lân of Vietnam, and Glenn Victor Sutanto of Indonesia who made it as top finalists alongside him. Kim Thitisan Goodburn, the 2023 winner, crowned Nwajagu as his successor. For the first time in 16 years, the Mister International Organisation allowed fathers, married, and divorced men to compete. Nwajagu is a 23-year-old talented model from Anambra state with a passion for fashion, fitness, and wellness.

