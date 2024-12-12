Nollywood Director, Funke Akindele has warned fans and netizens against pirating her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

This announcement comes after urging the public against canvassing at the cinema and pirating Everybody Loves Jenifa at the Exhibition Soiree which was held on November 20, 2024.

Recall that her previous movie, A Tribe Called Judah was pirated shortly after its release.

The decision to strengthen security during the viewing of Everybody Loves Jenifa

Ahead of the film’s release to the cinemas on December 13, 2024, the seasoned filmmaker took to her instagram to express her gratitude to her fans for the support while warning against any forms of piracy.

“If you go to see my new movie and you bring out your phone or any device you have to film then that won’t be fine. I know you’ve got mad love for me as my fan, I know you respect me, I know you support me, and you want to promote, Everybody Loves Jenifa, but you’re filming it is not you supporting me. No! You uploading it on your social media accounts is not support. Don’t bring out your phones. If you want to support me, get to the cinemas, take pictures by the stands, post my trailers, the teasers of the movie and I’ll be fine. Cos the act of you filming it on the screen is piracy. YES,” she said. she said.

She stressed that legal action would be taken on anyone caught recording when the film is airing for the public.

“We must not encourage piracy. We are taking serious security measures to arrest anyone that does that. I love my fans so much but please don’t be caught doing it cos it’s affecting us, It’s killing us. It’s not helping the brand. We need to grow more than this. We spent a lot of money on that project,” she concluded.

