Valentine’s Day, celebrated worldwide on February 14 as a day of love, romance, and gift-giving, is not embraced everywhere. While many countries indulge in the festivities, exchanging flowers and chocolates, some nations either discourage or outright ban the holiday due to cultural, religious, or political reasons. In these places, February 14 is just another day, with restrictions ranging from government-imposed bans to societal disapproval.

11 Countries Where Valentine’s Day is Banned or Uncelebrated

Here’s a look at the 11 countries where Valentine’s Day is banned or uncelebrated due to cultural, religious, or political reasons.

1. Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, conservative cultural and religious norms result in the absence of Valentine’s Day celebrations. The leadership discourages the observance of Western holidays, making public festivities uncommon.

2. Somalia

Valentine’s Day holds no cultural significance in Somalia. Religious beliefs significantly contribute to the lack of public recognition of the day.

3. Pakistan

While some individuals in Pakistan privately observe Valentine’s Day, it is not widely accepted. In 2017, a court order banned public celebrations, citing conflicts with Islamic values. Media outlets are also restricted from promoting the holiday.

4. Indonesia

In certain regions of Indonesia, local authorities have imposed restrictions on Valentine’s Day activities, viewing them as incompatible with local customs and religious beliefs. Nevertheless, some Indonesians continue to celebrate the day in private.

5. Iran

Valentine’s Day lacks official recognition in Iran, where it is perceived as a Western influence. The government discourages its celebration, and businesses promoting the holiday have faced restrictions. Authorities have issued warnings against public displays of affection associated with Valentine’s Day.

6. Qatar

Although not officially banned, Valentine’s Day is not widely embraced in Qatar. Cultural and religious values discourage public celebrations, and the availability of Valentine’s gifts is often limited.

7. Saudi Arabia

Public observance of Valentine’s Day is strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia, where Islamic law prevails. The promotion of the holiday, including the sale of related gifts or decorations, is banned. Authorities have historically taken measures to prevent businesses from selling red roses or heart-shaped items.

8. Mauritania

In Mauritania, strong Islamic traditions lead to minimal public recognition of Valentine’s Day, with most people abstaining from participation.

9. Brunei

Brunei enforces strict Islamic laws that prohibit Valentine’s Day celebrations. Authorities have issued warnings against observing the holiday, and individuals caught promoting it may face consequences.

10. Malaysia

In Malaysia, Islamic officials have warned Muslims against celebrating Valentine’s Day, associating it with immoral activities. Since 2005, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department has blamed the holiday for various social issues and conducts annual campaigns to discourage its observance. Celebrating Valentine’s Day can lead to arrests.

11. Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the government has discouraged Valentine’s Day celebrations since 2012, promoting the commemoration of the national hero Babur’s birthday instead. While not officially banned, the holiday is largely unobserved in favor of honoring Babur.

These examples illustrate how Valentine’s Day is perceived and regulated differently across various nations, often due to cultural, religious, or political considerations.