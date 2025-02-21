In Nigeria, the way people access cash has changed dramatically in recent years. Once, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were the go-to option for quick cash withdrawals. Today, however, Point of Sale (POS) agents have taken over, becoming the primary source of cash for millions of Nigerians.

This shift has been driven by several factors, including banking limitations, government policies, and the growing demand for convenience. As ATMs become less reliable and POS agents more accessible, many wonder—will ATMs ever regain their importance, or is this the beginning of a new era in Nigeria’s cash economy?

Evolution of Nigeria’s Banking Space

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been advocating for a cashless economy, implementing policies like cash handling charges on daily cash withdrawals exceeding set limits—₦500,000 for individuals and ₦3,000,000 for corporate entities.

Despite these efforts, cash remains integral to daily transactions for many Nigerians. The inadequacies of ATMs have prompted the rise of POS agents to meet the populace’s cash needs.

3 Reasons Why POS Agents Have Taken Over Cash Withdrawals in Nigeria

1. Challenges with ATMs

ATMs, once synonymous with 24/7 cash access, have seen a decline in reliability. Reports indicate that a significant number of ATMs are frequently out of service or devoid of cash, leading to customer frustration.

The operational costs associated with ATMs—including security, maintenance, and cash replenishment—have led banks to reconsider their ATM strategies, often directing customers towards digital platforms or POS agents.

2. Proliferation of POS agents

POS agents have become ubiquitous across Nigerian cities, offering accessible cash withdrawal services, albeit with associated fees. Their widespread presence has made them a preferred choice, especially in areas underserved by traditional banking infrastructure. Data from the CBN reveals a substantial increase in POS transactions, with a 77.35% rise to ₦85.92 trillion in the first half of 2024, while ATM transactions experienced a 19.87% decline to ₦12.21 trillion in the same period.

3. Security considerations

The shift towards POS agents is also partly due to security concerns. Incidents of ATM vandalism and fraud have made some users apprehensive about using ATMs. These agents, dispersed across various locations, often provide a perceived safer alternative for cash withdrawals.

Future of Cash Access in Nigeria

While the CBN continues to promote cashless transactions and enhance ATM services, the convenience and accessibility of POS agents have solidified their role in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. The trajectory of cash access methods will depend on technological advancements, policy implementations, and evolving consumer preferences.