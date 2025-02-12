Marriage in Nigeria is deeply rooted in tradition, with each ethnic group having unique customs and rites that define the union between a man and a woman. One of the most significant aspects of traditional marriages is the bride price, a symbolic payment made by the groom to the bride’s family as a mark of respect, appreciation, and commitment.

While some communities keep the requirements minimal, others have elaborate and costly demands that can amount to millions of naira.

In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 states with the most expensive bride prices in Nigeria, shedding light on the cultural significance behind these practices and why they continue to hold strong today.

4 States With the Most Expensive Bride Prices in Nigeria

1. Imo State (Mbaise Community)

The Mbaise people in Imo State are renowned for their meticulous and often costly marriage traditions. The process, known as “Ime Ego,” involves several stages, each with specific requirements. Initially, the groom must formally introduce himself and his intentions to the bride’s family, often accompanied by symbolic gifts. Subsequent stages may include providing items for the extended family and fulfilling various cultural rites. The final stage encompasses the presentation of a comprehensive marriage list, which can be extensive and financially demanding, sometimes amounting to over a million naira. This rigorous process underscores the high value placed on marital unions within the Mbaise community.

2. Adamawa State (Bororo Fulani Community)

Among the Bororo, a subgroup of the Fulani in Adamawa State, the bride price is traditionally paid in livestock, particularly cattle, which are central to their culture and economy. The number of cattle required can range from ten to fifty, depending on factors such as the family’s status and the bride’s background. Given the significant market value of cattle in Nigeria, this custom makes marriage within the Bororo community notably expensive.

3. Rivers State (Kalabari, Ikwerre, Okrika, and Ogoni Communities)

In Rivers State, ethnic groups such as the Kalabari, Ikwerre, Okrika, and Ogoni have elaborate marriage traditions that often entail substantial financial commitments. The marriage process is multi-staged, requiring the groom to make various cash payments, provide material gifts, and contribute financially to different aspects of the ceremony. In certain instances, there is a practice known as “ame nda,” which involves payments related to the bride’s family lineage. Additionally, the groom is expected to offer gifts to extended family members and community elders, further escalating the overall cost of the marriage rites in these communities.

4. Akwa Ibom State (Annang and Ibibio Communities)

The Annang and Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom State are known for their detailed and often costly marriage procedures. The marriage list, which can span several pages, includes both monetary and material requirements. Beyond the bride price, the groom is anticipated to provide ceremonial gifts and make contributions to community elders. The total expenses associated with these traditional obligations can be substantial, varying from family to family, thereby making marriage in these communities financially demanding.

It’s important to note that while some Nigerian communities have high bride price expectations, others maintain more modest requirements. For instance, the Urhobo tribe in Delta State is known for having one of the lowest bride prices in Nigeria, typically ranging between ₦12,000 to ₦15,000. Similarly, the Esan people in Edo State often set their bride price at a symbolic amount, emphasizing that their daughters are not for sale. These variations reflect the diverse cultural practices and values across Nigeria’s numerous ethnic groups.