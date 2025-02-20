Every year, students apply for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in hopes of gaining university admission. However, as emphasized by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, these candidates must meet the required age before proceeding with their higher education journey.

Rather than seeing this waiting period as a setback, young students can use this time to develop valuable skills, enhance their knowledge, and gain a competitive edge for the future. Here are 6 productive activities for students while waiting for university admission.

6 Productive Activities for Students While Waiting for University Admission

1. Engage in advanced level studies

Enrolling in Advanced Level (A-level) programs or their equivalents can provide underage students with a deeper understanding of subjects related to their intended university courses. This academic pursuit not only bridges the gap between secondary education and university but also enhances critical thinking and subject mastery.

2. Explore online tech courses

The digital age offers a plethora of online platforms where students can acquire technological skills. Websites like ALX, Techvinson Academy, Udemy, and Coursera provide courses ranging from basic computer literacy to advanced programming. For instance, Coursera collaborates with top universities and companies to offer courses in data science, information technology, and more. These certifications can bolster a student’s resume and open doors to various career opportunities.

3. Acquire vocational skills

Learning a trade such as barbing, hairdressing, or tailoring can be both fulfilling and financially rewarding. Vocational training equips students with practical skills that are always in demand, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Additionally, skills like computer literacy are invaluable in today’s tech-driven world.

4. Enroll in professional certification courses

For those with clear career aspirations, starting professional courses early can be advantageous. Aspiring accountants might consider beginning preliminary stages of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) certification. Similarly, students interested in healthcare can explore auxiliary nursing programs, providing foundational knowledge and a head start in their chosen fields.

5. Enroll for pre-degree programs

Many universities offer pre-degree programs designed to prepare students for the rigors of tertiary education. These courses often cover foundational subjects and study skills, ensuring students are well-equipped for university challenges. Engaging in a pre-degree program can also give students a competitive edge during university admissions.

6. Attend JAMB tutorials

To enhance their performance in future UTME exams, students can attend specialized tutorial centers. These centers provide intensive coaching on JAMB subjects, familiarize students with exam formats, and offer test-taking strategies. Regular participation can significantly improve scores, increasing the likelihood of gaining admission into desired institutions.

By engaging in these activities, underage students can make productive use of their time, gaining valuable skills and experiences that will serve them well in their academic and professional futures.