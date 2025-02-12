Gone are the days of long queues and stressful visits to immigration offices. The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced the Contactless Passport Application System (CONPAS) to make passport applications and renewals faster, easier, and more convenient. This digital system allows Nigerians to complete most of the process online, reducing physical interactions and saving valuable time.

Whether you’re applying for a new passport or renewing an existing one, here’s how to apply for a Nigerian passport online using CONPAS, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

How to Apply for a Nigerian Passport Online Using CONPAS: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Download and install the app

Begin by downloading the official NIS app from your device’s app store. After installation, create a user profile and activate your account using a valid email address.

2. Access passport application services

Open the app and select the ‘Passport Application Services’ option on the main dashboard to initiate your application.

3. Complete the application form

Follow the on-screen instructions to fill out the passport application form. Ensure all personal information is accurate and up-to-date. When prompted, choose the ‘Self-Enrollment’ option for biometric data submission.

4. Make payment

Proceed to the payment section to pay the applicable passport fees. After payment, securely record your Application ID and Reference Number, as these will be essential for subsequent steps.

5. Opt for contactless biometric enrollment

Within the ‘Passport Application Services’ menu, select the ‘Contactless Biometric Enrollment’ feature. Enter your Application ID and Reference Number to verify your eligibility for this option.

6. Eligibility verification

The system will assess your eligibility for contactless biometric enrollment. If deemed eligible, you can proceed with the contactless biometric data submission. If not, you’ll need to schedule an in-person appointment.

7. Schedule an appointment (if necessary)

For applicants not eligible for contactless enrollment, book an appointment through the NIS Passport Application Portal. This will allow you to complete the biometric capture in person.

8. Submit biometric data

Eligible applicants can submit their biometric data through the app as directed. Ensure that all data is accurately captured and submitted promptly.

9. Mail your current passport

Send your existing passport to the designated embassy or consulate, including a self-addressed envelope. This step is crucial for the verification process and the delivery of your new passport. Non-compliance may result in delays or non-receipt of the new passport.

10. Await passport delivery

After completing all steps, your new passport will be mailed to the address provided in your self-addressed envelope within the specified timeframe. Monitor your mail and ensure someone is available to receive the delivery.

Additional Considerations

1. Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens.

Possess a National Identification Number (NIN).

Have a current passport due for renewal.

2. Document specifications

Ensure that all uploaded documents, such as birth certificates and local government certificates of indigeneity, are clear and meet the required standards.

3. Biometric data capture

Follow the app’s instructions carefully to capture high-quality biometric data. Ensure good lighting and a stable position during the capture process.

By adhering to this guide, applicants can efficiently navigate the CONPAS, ensuring a seamless and expedited passport application or renewal experience.