Many Nigerians turn to digital loan platforms for quick financial relief. However, what begins as a convenient solution can sometimes spiral into a nightmare when some lenders resort to aggressive tactics to recover debts.

From receiving menacing messages to having personal information broadcast without consent, these practices not only breach ethical standards—they also violate consumer rights.

Fortunately, organizations like the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) are dedicated to safeguarding you against such exploitation.

In this article we’ll discuss the warning signs of loan app harassment and how to protect yourself from loan app harassment reclaim your peace of mind.

Identifying Harassment by Loan Apps

It’s crucial to recognize when a loan app’s actions cross the line into harassment. Common indicators include:

Threatening or abusive communications : Receiving messages that intimidate or insult.

: Receiving messages that intimidate or insult. Unauthorized contact with acquaintances : The lender reaches out to your family, friends, or employer regarding your debt without your consent.

: The lender reaches out to your family, friends, or employer regarding your debt without your consent. Public disclosure of personal information : Sharing or publishing your private details online to coerce repayment.

: Sharing or publishing your private details online to coerce repayment. Imposition of hidden charges: Applying undisclosed fees or altering repayment terms without prior notice.

If you experience any of these actions, it’s essential to take steps to protect your rights.

Steps to Report Harassing Loan Apps

1. Contact the FCCPC directly

Email : Compose a detailed complaint outlining your experience and send it to contact@fccpc.gov.ng.

: Compose a detailed complaint outlining your experience and send it to contact@fccpc.gov.ng. Social media : Reach out via X (formerly Twitter) by sending a direct message to @fccpcnigeria.

: Reach out via X (formerly Twitter) by sending a direct message to @fccpcnigeria. Official website : Navigate to fccpc.gov.ng. Click on the “Menu” option and select “File a Complaint.” Fill out the complaint form with accurate details, including: Your full name, contact information, and email address. The name and contact details of the loan app in question. A concise description of the harassment incident. Attach any supporting evidence, such as screenshots or documents, to strengthen your case.

:

2. Report to the Google Play Store

If the offending loan app is available on the Google Play Store:

Open the Play Store and search for the app.

Scroll to the bottom of the app’s page and select “Flag as inappropriate.”

Choose the “Harmful or abusive content” category and provide a brief explanation of your complaint.

3. Notify your financial institution

If the loan app has unauthorized access to your bank account:

Immediately inform your bank about the situation.

Request that they monitor and prevent any unauthorized transactions or withdrawals.





What to Expect After Filing a Complaint

Upon receiving your complaint, the FCCPC will initiate an investigation into the loan app’s practices. Depending on the findings, actions may include:

Issuing warnings or sanctions against the lender.

Ordering the removal of the app from digital platforms.

Implementing fines or other penalties to deter future misconduct.

The FCCPC is committed to ensuring that consumers are treated fairly and that businesses adhere to ethical standards. By reporting misconduct, you contribute to a safer financial environment for all Nigerians.

Remember, no consumer should endure harassment or fear when dealing with financial institutions. If you face such challenges, take action promptly and utilize the resources available to protect your rights.