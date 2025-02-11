The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a critical initiative by the Nigerian government designed to streamline payroll management and eliminate fraudulent activities within the federal workforce.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, the government has mandated all federal civil servants to complete their IPPIS identity verification by February 17, 2025. Failure to comply may result in salary disruptions.

To help you navigate this process smoothly, here’s IPPIS verification guide on the step-by-step process for Nigerian federal workers, ensuring you meet all requirements and avoid common pitfalls.

IPPIS Verification Guide: Step-by-Step Process for Nigerian Federal Workers

Step 1: Assemble necessary documentation

Before initiating the verification, ensure you have the following documents:

Valid identification: National ID, Driver’s License, International Passport, or Voter’s Card.

Employment records: Official appointment letter and any relevant employment history.

Recent passport photographs: Clear and recent passport-sized photos.

Bank account information: Details of the account where your salary is deposited.

Taxpayer identification number (TIN): This is now a mandatory requirement for the verification process.

Step 2: Access the IPPIS verification portal

Navigate to the official IPPIS portal at https://verification.ippis.gov.ng/.

Locate the “Employee Verification” section.

For first-time users, register by providing your employee number, email address, and other required details to create an account.

Step 3: Input personal and employment information

After logging in, accurately fill out the verification form with your personal details, including full name, date of birth, and contact information.

Provide employment specifics such as your department, role, grade level, and date of employment.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents

Scan and upload clear copies of the required documents in the specified formats (typically PDF or JPEG).

Ensure all uploads are legible and correctly oriented.

Step 5: Review and submit your application

Carefully review all entered information and uploaded documents to confirm their accuracy.

Submit the verification form through the portal. Retain any confirmation number or reference ID provided for future reference.

Step 6: Await verification confirmation

The IPPIS team will review your submission, a process that may take from several days to a few weeks.

You will be notified via email or SMS upon successful verification. If any issues arise, you may be contacted to provide additional information or corrections.

Step 7: Maintain updated information

Regularly update your IPPIS profile to reflect any changes in bank details, contact information, or personal status.

Adhere to new directives or updates from IPPIS to ensure uninterrupted access to payroll and related services.

Additional Tips for a Seamless Verification

Consistency: Ensure that all information across your documents and the verification form is consistent.

Stable internet connection: Use a reliable internet connection to prevent disruptions during the process.

Adherence to guidelines: Follow all instructions provided on the IPPIS portal meticulously to avoid delays.

By following these steps, you will successfully complete your IPPIS identity verification, ensuring compliance with government payroll protocols and preventing any disruptions to your salary disbursements.