Once spoken about in hushed tones, sexual enhancement products have now taken center stage in Nigeria’s markets and digital spaces. From herbal mixtures to pills and infused alcoholic drinks, these aphrodisiacs promise improved performance and confidence. But beneath the surface lies a troubling reality—many of these products are unregulated, their ingredients unknown, and their health risks severe.

With rising economic stress, social pressure, and relationship concerns, more Nigerians—especially young men—are turning to these enhancers. But at what cost?

This article explores the hidden dangers of sexual enhancement products in Nigeria, and what medical experts say about safer alternatives.

The surge in demand for sexual enhancers

The allure of enhanced sexual performance has led to a burgeoning market for these products. Commonly known names like “Coco Samba,” “Jekonmo,” “Monkey Tail,” and “Bruntashi” are now ubiquitous in markets and on streets. However, a significant concern is that many of these products lack regulation and are sold without approval from Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). This absence of oversight means consumers are often unaware of the exact substances they are ingesting or the potential health risks involved.

Motivations behind the usage

Economic hardships and daily stressors are primary factors driving individuals toward these enhancers. For instance, a Lagos-based worker shared that after long work hours, he often feels too exhausted to meet marital expectations and turns to products like “Jekonmo” to satisfy his spouse. Despite being aware of potential dangers, he believes it’s essential for maintaining harmony at home.

Others, like a 23-year-old user, consume these enhancers to bolster sexual confidence. He recounted a near-fatal experience from overdosing on such substances, highlighting the severe health risks associated with their misuse.

Health implications

While these products may offer temporary solutions, medical professionals caution against their use due to significant health hazards, including:

Priapism : A prolonged and painful erection that can lead to permanent damage if not treated promptly.

: A prolonged and painful erection that can lead to permanent damage if not treated promptly. Organ damage : Many enhancers contain harmful chemicals that can adversely affect vital organs like the kidneys and liver.

: Many enhancers contain harmful chemicals that can adversely affect vital organs like the kidneys and liver. Addiction: Regular use can lead to psychological dependence, making it challenging to engage in sexual activities without these substances.

Furthermore, studies have identified high levels of heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium, in some herbal sex enhancement supplements sold in Nigeria. These metals are known to have male reproductive toxicity and may contribute to infertility.

Expert recommendations

Healthcare providers stress the importance of consulting professionals for sexual health concerns. Conditions like erectile dysfunction can often be managed through lifestyle modifications, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and effective stress management.

If medication is deemed necessary, it should only be taken under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional. Purchasing unregulated enhancers, especially those sold on the streets, poses significant health risks due to unknown and potentially harmful ingredients.

NAFDAC continues its efforts to combat the distribution of illegal sexual enhancers. The agency has issued public alerts and recalls for various unregistered products found to contain undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.

While the desire for improved sexual performance is understandable, resorting to unregulated enhancers can lead to severe health consequences. It’s imperative to prioritize long-term well-being over short-term gratification.