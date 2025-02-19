Nigeria’s financial landscape is evolving with the introduction of cNGN, the country’s first regulated stablecoin. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, cNGN is designed to maintain a stable value, making it a reliable digital asset for payments, remittances, and trading.

By leveraging blockchain technology, cNGN facilitates seamless transactions while promoting financial inclusion and reducing dependence on foreign currencies like the U.S. dollar. This article explores things to know about cNGN, key features, regulatory framework, economic impact, and its potential in transforming Nigeria’s digital economy.

Things to Know About cNGN, Nigeria’s Stablecoin

Creation and backing

The issuance of cNGN involves depositing naira into a dedicated reserve, ensuring that each token is fully backed by actual currency. The reserves are composed of a combination of bank balances, naira bills, government bonds, and treasury bonds, providing a robust foundation for the stablecoin’s value.

Blockchain integration

Operating across multiple blockchain platforms, cNGN offers versatility and accessibility. While it is available on networks such as Ethereum and Binance, the primary issuance occurs on the Bantu blockchain. This multi-chain approach enhances the stablecoin’s integration into various digital ecosystems.

Cryptocurrency characteristics

As a genuine cryptocurrency, cNGN provides transparency by allowing public viewing of transactions through its blockchain explorer. This openness fosters global integration and usage, enabling participation without the necessity for extensive Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Management and regulation

Managed by WrappedCBDC Ltd., a private entity, cNGN operates under the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria. This structure contrasts with the eNaira, which is issued and controlled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), highlighting cNGN’s position within a decentralized financial framework.

Availability and circulation

As of February 10, 2025, there are approximately 66.1 million cNGN tokens in circulation, held by 18 entities. The stablecoin is primarily accessible through licensed digital asset exchanges in Nigeria, such as Busha, marking significant progress toward widespread adoption.

Economic implications

By offering a stable, naira-backed digital asset, cNGN aims to reduce Nigerian traders’ dependence on foreign currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. This initiative has the potential to alleviate pressure on foreign exchange reserves and contribute to economic stability.

Advantages for businesses

For enterprises, cNGN presents opportunities for faster payment processing and lower transaction costs. Its integration into the digital economy can streamline financial operations and promote greater financial inclusion, especially for small and medium-sized businesses operating within Nigeria’s substantial informal sector.

Promoting financial inclusion

cNGN is poised to serve as a catalyst for integrating unbanked and underbanked populations into the formal financial system. By providing a reliable and accessible digital currency, it seeks to expand the reach of financial services across Nigeria, thereby enhancing economic participation.

Regulatory developments

Initially slated for launch in early 2024, the introduction of cNGN was postponed to ensure alignment with regulatory standards. In August 2024, cNGN joined the SEC’s Regulatory Incubation Program, facilitating close monitoring and compliance with financial regulations.

Competitive environment

cNGN enters a market alongside other naira-backed stablecoins, such as NGNT and ABCD, which also provide stable digital transaction options across various blockchain networks. This competitive landscape underscores the growing interest and development in Nigeria’s digital currency sector.

cNGN represents a significant advancement in Nigeria’s financial technology landscape, offering a stable and regulated digital currency that caters to the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses. Its successful implementation could pave the way for enhanced financial inclusion, economic efficiency, and a more resilient financial ecosystem in the country.