As the world becomes more interconnected, cultures blend, and nations showcase their unique charm like never before. With breathtaking landscapes, rich histories, and vibrant traditions, some countries stand out as the most captivating places on Earth.

This year, 2025, U.S. News & World Report conducted a global survey of over 17,000 people to determine which countries are the most beautiful. From the sun-kissed islands of Greece to the snow-capped peaks of Switzerland, this list highlights the top 10 most beautiful countries in the world in 2025 that continue to attract travelers worldwide.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Countries in the World in 2025

1. Greece

Greece, crowned as the most beautiful country, offers a captivating blend of natural wonders, rich history, and vibrant culture. The country boasts thousands of islands with crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and picturesque coves.

From the snow-capped peaks of Mount Olympus to the fertile plains of Thessaly, Greece offers a variety of landscapes. White-washed villages with blue-domed churches dot the countryside, offering a glimpse into traditional Greek life.

Greece is home to some of the world’s most famous historical sites, including the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the ancient city of Delphi. It also enjoys a Mediterranean climate with long, hot summers and mild winters.

2. New Zealand

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, New Zealand offers adventurers diverse experiences, from hiking the Southern Alps to sailing through the fjords of Milford Sound. Its indigenous Māori culture adds a rich historical layer to its modern life.

3. Italy

Italy entices visitors with landmarks like Rome’s Colosseum and Venice’s canals, a rich art history featuring Renaissance masterpieces, and world-renowned cuisine that varies deliciously from region to region.

4. Switzerland

Beyond its famous chocolates and watches, Switzerland boasts impeccably preserved landscapes, from the peaks of the Alps to tranquil lakesides. Cities like Zurich and Geneva blend historical charm with modern luxury.

5. Spain

Spain offers a diverse range of attractions, from the architectural wonders of Barcelona to the vibrant flamenco culture of Andalusia, and pristine beaches along the Mediterranean coast.

6. Thailand

Known for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins, and ornate temples, Thailand seamlessly blends bustling city life with serene rural landscapes.

7. Norway

Famous for its deep fjords and the aurora borealis, Norway also has a vibrant cultural scene with festivals and museums celebrating its maritime history and Viking past. Cities like Oslo and Bergen offer modern conveniences amidst stunning natural backdrops.

8. Iceland

Known for its otherworldly landscapes, including geysers, hot springs, and volcanic fields, Iceland also draws visitors with its strong literary history and the capital city of Reykjavik’s colorful wooden buildings and lively art scene.

9. Australia

Offering diverse experiences from the Great Barrier Reef to the cultural richness of Sydney and Melbourne, Australia is known for its wildlife, laid-back urban lifestyle, and strong indigenous cultures.

10. Austria

Austria is celebrated for its alpine vistas, classical music heritage, and historic cities like Vienna and Salzburg, which showcase stunning architecture and rich cultural traditions.

These countries exemplify the world’s diverse beauty, each offering unique experiences that captivate travelers and celebrate cultural richness.