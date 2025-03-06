Across Africa, a handful of leaders have maintained their grip on power for decades, shaping the political and economic landscapes of their nations. While some have justified their extended rule as necessary for stability and progress, others have faced criticism for suppressing opposition, amending constitutions, and limiting political freedoms to remain in office.

As of 2025, here are the 5 longest-serving presidents in Africa, with their leadership spanning multiple generations. Their legacies are marked by both achievements and controversies, making them central figures in the continent’s political history.

5 Longest-serving Presidents in Africa

1. Paul Biya (Cameroon) – 50 Years

Paul Biya has been at the helm of Cameroon since November 6, 1982, making him the second-longest-serving non-royal national leader globally and the oldest head of state worldwide. His extensive rule has seen Cameroon navigate numerous political and economic challenges. Despite his prolonged absence from public view in late 2024, the government confirmed that Biya was alive and in good health, quashing rumors about his demise.

2. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) – 45 Years

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo assumed power on August 3, 1979, after overthrowing his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema. His tenure has been marked by significant socio-economic disparities despite the country’s oil wealth. Obiang’s regime has faced international criticism over human rights abuses, corruption, and limited political freedoms.

3. Denis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of Congo) – 39 Years

Denis Sassou Nguesso has led the Republic of Congo for a cumulative 39 years, first from 1979 to 1992 and then from 1997 to the present, following a civil war. In 2015, he orchestrated a constitutional referendum that removed presidential term limits, allowing him to secure re-election in 2016 amid allegations of electoral fraud by the opposition. His rule has focused on maintaining national stability.

4. Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) – 39 Years

Yoweri Museveni has been Uganda’s president since January 29, 1986, after leading a guerrilla war. His tenure has seen periods of economic growth and stability. However, concerns over democratic erosion, suppression of political dissent, and human rights issues have overshadowed his long rule. Constitutional amendments in 2005 and 2017 removed presidential term and age limits, enabling Museveni to extend his presidency.

5. Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea) – 32 Years

Isaias Afwerki has been Eritrea’s only president since its independence in 1993. His leadership is characterized by severe repression, including mandatory military service, strict media censorship, and limited civil freedoms. Despite international criticism, Afwerki maintains a firm grip on power, with no indications of political reform.

These leaders’ extended tenures have significantly impacted their nations’ political landscapes, often intertwining with issues of governance, democracy, and development.