The Nigerian political scene experienced a seismic shift on March 10, 2025, as Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced his departure from the ruling party to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). El-Rufai cited a growing disconnection between his personal values and the APC’s current direction, expressing disappointment with the party’s leadership and accusing it of deviating from its founding progressive ideals.

El-Rufai’s defection raises critical questions about the future of Nigerian politics, particularly the potential for a formidable opposition coalition to challenge the APC’s dominance in the 2027 elections. His move to the SDP positions him alongside notable figures who share a commitment to progressive governance and reform.

Potential Allies in the SDP

1. Solomon Dalung: A lawyer, academic, and former Minister of Youth and Sports (2015-2019), Dalung has a rich history of public service. After serving as chairman of Langtang South Local Government and holding roles within the Nigerian Prisons Service and the University of Jos, he joined the SDP in 2022. Despite not securing a seat in the House of Representatives in 2023, Dalung remains a vocal critic of the APC, making him a potential ally for El-Rufai in efforts to challenge the ruling party’s hegemony.

2. Shehu Musa Gabam: As the national chairman of the SDP, Gabam brings extensive political experience and academic credentials, including degrees from the University of Abuja and the Nigerian Defence Academy. His leadership within the SDP could be instrumental in organizing and mobilizing efforts to present a united front against the APC.

3. Murtala Ajaka: The SDP’s candidate in the Kogi State governorship election of November 2023, Ajaka’s strong performance, where he secured second place, demonstrates his significant support base. His experience and loyalty to the SDP could be pivotal in strategic state-level contests against the APC.

4. Adewole Adebayo: A prominent public affairs commentator and media entrepreneur from Ondo State, Adebayo was the SDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. Although unsuccessful, his influence and commitment to Nigeria’s political landscape remain steadfast. His media presence and ability to connect with the populace could be valuable assets in amplifying the SDP’s message.

Implications for the 2027 Elections

El-Rufai’s defection signifies more than personal discontent; it reflects broader dissatisfaction among some political elites with the APC’s trajectory. His move to the SDP could catalyze a realignment, encouraging other disillusioned politicians to seek alternative platforms that align more closely with their values and visions for Nigeria.

The collaboration of these prominent figures within the SDP suggests the potential for a robust opposition capable of mounting a credible challenge to the APC in the 2027 elections. Their combined experience, regional influence, and commitment to progressive policies could resonate with a populace yearning for effective governance and accountability.

Conclusion

Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the APC to join the SDP is a pivotal moment in Nigerian politics, signaling possible shifts in alliances and the emergence of a more competitive political environment. As the 2027 elections approach, the actions of El-Rufai and his potential allies within the SDP will be crucial to watch, as they may redefine the contours of Nigeria’s democratic landscape.