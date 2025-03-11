Have you noticed the temperature skyrocketing recently? You’re not alone! Nigeria is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave, with temperatures soaring as high as 42°C in some areas. The sweltering conditions, combined with high humidity, make it feel even hotter.

Staying safe during such extreme heat is crucial, as it can pose significant health risks. To help you navigate this challenging period, here are some essential tips on how to survive the heatwave in Nigeria right now.

1. Keep your home cool and comfortable

Your home should be a refuge from the scorching heat. Keep curtains, blinds, or shades closed during the day to prevent heat from entering. Dark-colored curtains with heat-reflective backing can be especially useful. In the night, open windows at night to let in cooler air. If possible, create cross-ventilation by opening opposite windows to allow fresh air to flow through. Fans and air conditioners are lifesavers now. And if in your area the electricity is unreliable, buy rechargeable or battery-powered fans.

2. Stay hydrated

Dehydration is one of the biggest dangers during extreme heat. Make it a habit to drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can sneak up on you, so don’t wait until you’re parched. Alcohol, coffee, and sugary sodas can make dehydration worse. Stick to water or natural fruit juices. Patronize fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges, they will help keep your body hydrated.

3. Dress for the heat

Fabrics like cotton and linen allow air to circulate around your body, preventing overheating. Sleeping on cotton sheets rather than synthetic materials helps keep you cooler at night. And a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can shield you from direct sun exposure.

4. Limit outdoor activities during peak hours

The sun is at its strongest between 11 AM and 4 PM. Try to stay under trees, umbrellas, or any shaded areas to reduce sun exposure. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to prevent sunburn, which can make your body even hotter. And if you’re engaged in outdoor work, take breaks in a cool place to prevent heat exhaustion.

5. Recognize warning signs of heat-related illnesses

Extreme heat can lead to serious health issues, including symptoms include dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, and weakness. If you experience these, move to a cooler place, drink water, and rest. This way you will avoid heatstroke, signs include confusion, loss of consciousness, and a body temperature above 40°C. Seek immediate medical help if you suspect heatstroke.

6. Carry a portable hand fan

If you’re frequently outdoors or in crowded spaces, a portable hand fan can help regulate airflow around you. Some battery-powered fans come with water misting features, providing instant relief from the heat.

Who’s Most at Risk?

While everyone feels the heat, some groups are more vulnerable:

Infants and young children (their bodies heat up faster)

(their bodies heat up faster) Elderly individuals (their ability to regulate temperature decreases)

(their ability to regulate temperature decreases) Pregnant women (excess heat can cause complications)

(excess heat can cause complications) People with chronic illnesses (such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes)

If you know someone in these groups, check on them frequently to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Additional Health Risks in Extreme Heat

Apart from dehydration and heatstroke, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to:

Skin infections and rashes due to excessive sweating

Meningitis outbreaks in extreme heat conditions

Aggravation of existing health problems such as kidney disease or high blood pressure

Conclusion

The heat in Nigeria is no joke, but with proper precautions, you can stay safe. Drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Pay attention to any signs of heat-related illness and take immediate action if needed.

By following these tips, you can beat the heat and stay comfortable during this intense weather. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take care of yourself and your loved ones!