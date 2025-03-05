The saga of P-Square, once Africa’s premier musical duo, has evolved from chart-topping hits to a cautionary tale of familial discord and legal entanglements. The recent arraignment of their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, on charges of money laundering totaling ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, underscores the depth of the rift that has plagued the Okoye family.

Genesis of the feud

P-Square, comprising twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, dominated the Afrobeat scene from 2003 to 2017, delivering hits like “Bizzy Body” and “Personally.” Managed by their brother Jude, they amassed significant wealth through music sales, international tours, and endorsements.

However, beneath the surface, tensions simmered over issues of royalties, creative control, and financial transparency. The first public sign of discord emerged in 2017 when P-Square disbanded amid a bitter dispute. A brief reunion in 2021 offered hope, but by 2022, the twins had parted ways again, each pursuing solo careers.

Allegations and legal proceedings

In August 2023, Peter Okoye filed a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that Jude and his wife, Ifeoma, had diverted substantial sums of P-Square’s royalties into a secret entity, Northside Music Ltd.

This company, distinct from the jointly managed Northside Entertainment, was reportedly registered solely under Jude and Ifeoma’s names, with its address linked to Ifeoma’s family residence. Peter claimed this setup was a deliberate scheme to siphon funds, bypassing the group’s established financial structure.

The EFCC’s investigation culminated in Jude’s arraignment on February 26, 2025, before Justice Alexander Owoeye at the Federal High Court in Lagos. The charges included the alleged acquisition of a property worth ₦850 million in Ikoyi, Lagos, using funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful acts, and the conversion of over $1 million through a bureau de change, dispersing the funds across multiple accounts to conceal their origin. Jude pleaded not guilty to all charges, leading to his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility pending a bail hearing.

Implications for the Okoye legacy

The unfolding legal drama not only threatens Jude’s personal and professional reputation but also casts a long shadow over P-Square’s legacy. Once a symbol of African musical excellence, the group’s narrative is now marred by allegations of betrayal and financial impropriety. The public nature of their feud has led to a loss of fanbase and momentum, with emerging artists filling the void left by their absence.

Conclusion

The Okoye family’s ordeal serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities that can arise when family and business intertwine. It highlights the necessity for clear agreements, transparent financial practices, and open communication to prevent personal relationships from deteriorating into public spectacles and legal battles.

As the trial progresses, the entertainment industry and fans alike watch closely, reflecting on the fragility of success and the enduring importance of trust and integrity in both personal and professional realms.