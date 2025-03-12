Financial analysts have observed that the strength of a nation’s currency is intrinsically linked to its economic policies and trade dynamics. Nigeria’s naira has faced persistent challenges, primarily due to an imbalance between imports and exports.

To bolster the naira and ensure sustainable economic growth, Nigeria must transition from an import-dependent framework to a robust, self-sufficient economy capable of competing on the global stage. Key strategies of reviving the naira:

1. Local processing of raw materials

Nigeria is endowed with abundant natural resources, including crude oil, cocoa, and various minerals. Historically, these resources have been exported in their raw form, only to be re-imported as finished products at a premium. This cycle not only drains foreign reserves but also stifles domestic job creation.

A notable development in this regard is the Dangote Oil Refinery, which commenced operations in December 2023. Located in Lekki, near Lagos, this refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day, positioning it among the largest globally. By refining crude oil locally, Nigeria can significantly reduce its import expenses, enhance export revenues, and stimulate employment opportunities.

2. Supporting local manufacturing

The manufacturing sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP remains below 10%, with a substantial portion of consumer goods being imported. To rectify this, the government should implement policies that provide tax incentives, access to low-interest financing, and infrastructural support to local manufacturers. Empowering domestic industries will decrease reliance on imports, thereby alleviating pressure on the naira.

3. Expanding the digital economy

Nigeria’s fintech landscape has garnered international attention, attracting significant investments. By enhancing internet infrastructure and fostering tech startups, Nigeria can position itself as a hub for software development, outsourcing, and digital services. This strategic move would not only generate foreign exchange but also diversify the nation’s economic base.

4. Maximizing intra-African trade

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a $3.4 trillion market opportunity. Nigeria can capitalize on this by exporting finished goods, processed agricultural products, and digital services to neighboring countries. Engaging actively in intra-African trade will reduce dependency on external markets and strengthen the naira through diversified revenue streams.

5. Investing in infrastructure

Inadequate infrastructure, such as unreliable electricity, deteriorating roads, and inefficient ports, escalates production costs and hampers competitiveness. Nigeria’s national power grid, for instance, has been plagued by frequent collapses, leading to annual economic losses estimated at $29 billion.

The aging infrastructure, coupled with insufficient investment, has necessitated the exploration of decentralized energy solutions. Some states are developing independent power markets, and initiatives like the creation of mini solar grids for rural areas are underway.

Additionally, the development of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, operational since early 2023, exemplifies progress in enhancing trade infrastructure. This port, capable of accommodating super post-Panamax container ships, has quintupled Nigeria’s harbor capacity, facilitating more efficient trade routes and reducing logistical bottlenecks.

Conclusion

The path to a stronger naira lies in strategic investments and policy reforms that prioritize local production and global competitiveness. By processing raw materials domestically, supporting manufacturing, expanding the digital economy, engaging in intra-African trade, and investing in critical infrastructure, Nigeria can reshape its economic landscape. These measures will not only stabilize the naira but also pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity.