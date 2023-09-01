Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has announced his separation from his wife, Olubunmi.

Recall that the couple met in 2004. They cultivated friendship almost immediately which developed into a budding romance.

Bolanle and Bunmi welcomed their first child, Aliyah in 2006 and their son, Morankinyo in 2008.

In 2017, the actor, confirmed that he was separated from his wife after 12 years of being together.

They later reconciled in 2018.

Well, years after their recouncilation, Bolanle Ninalowo has announced that he has separated from his wife.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie actor revealed that he has finally accepted the reality of the end of the road.

According to him, the end of his marriage with his wife is a reality that is sad for his loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and lovable future.

In his words:

“Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and lovable future.

A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.

A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.

May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case.

In the end, we will live with the consequences of our actions.

Sad but real and true!

Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from.

The journey this far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.

Heartbroken but not shattered yet I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family & I.

My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!

God bless all”.

