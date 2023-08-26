Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has celebrated her first daughter, Reign on her 4th birthday today, August 26.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the celebrant.

Sharing the birthday photos, Ruth Kadiri described her daughter as a true beauty and a princess.

The fillmaker professed her undying love for her daughter, adding that watching her grow is truly satisfying.

In her words:

“Happy 4th BIRTHDAY my lady

A true beauty, a princess! thats who you are! You started my life as a mother and Watching you blossom is truly satisfying! I love you @reignezerika! And I will continue to love you! God bless you my child!

Please say a prayer for my girl 👏🏼”

See her post below;

ALSO READ:“My husband doesn’t want to stop cheating” – Repentant side chick cries out for advice