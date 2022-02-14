TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, gifts their staff a brand new car on Valentine’s day (video)

By Adebimpe

Nollywood screen divas, actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, have shown love to one of their staff. The couple gifted their staff a brand new car.

The Bellos’ have shown love to their staff on Valentine’s day, as they gifted a female staff of Scene One Tv, a brand new car.

In a video shared by JJC Skillz on his Instagram page, the female staff was spotted kneeling and shedding hot tears of joy.

In the caption, JJC Skillz described her as the most hardworking staff of Scene One Tv, a company owned by Funke Akindele and her husband.

The video captured the female staff entering her brand new car with all shades of smile and happiness.

 

 

 

