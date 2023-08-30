On Wednesday morning, BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Ceec had a heated argument with fellow housemate, Pere.

As you may know, Pere and Ceec usually clean the dinning area.

However, since Ceec was not available to do the cleaning this morning, Pere agreed to do the cleaning himself.

Upon hearing this, the housemates who upset about her absence, decided to let it go, stating that they don’t need to make it a big deal if another housemate is willing to do the chores.

Ike, however, went outside and told Ceec that the housemates were not happy about her not being present during the morning meeting and about her not doing her chores.

This made Ceec really mad.

” Angel did not come for this meeting, Mercy did not come did they say anything to her? When it comes to Ceec you want to come” she said.

When Pere went outside to do his laundry, Cynthia poured out her anger on him.

In the video currently trending online, the movie producer hauled insults on Pere, accusing him of being a bad friend.

“You are a bad friend, you are a horrible human being, you are a Demon, you are a Lucifer. ” She said.

Upset by her outburst, Pere questioned whether she mistook him for Tobi.

” You think say I be Tobi? ” He asked.

This further angered CeeC, leading her raining more insults on him.

“Shut the fvck up, you’re a bl00dy c0ward, looking for woman to press bre@st and pr£ss nyansh, you’re calling Tobi wey get house.You dey call Tobi, you can not even be Tobi” She fired back

She also hurled more insults at Pere, including terms like ‘coward,’ ‘fool at 40,‘ and ‘instigator.’

CeeC escalated the situation by making provocative remarks about Pere’s family.

Attempts by Ilebaye to diffuse the situation by moving CeeC to other rooms, proved abortive as Ceec entered the house and continued to insult Pere.

Not willing to remain silent, pere replied to CeeC’s accusations and revealed that her anger stemmed from his rejection of her romantic advances.

CeeC refuted his claim by mentioning that the actor had previously approached her in her direct messages but was turned down.

This led to them engaging in a back-and-forth exchange of words.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

