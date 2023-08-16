Following the death of his beloved father, Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has canceled his birthday plans.

The 32- year-old announced this via his Instagram story.

Bobrisky revealed that instead of throwing his birthday party in 41 days time, he will be doing his father ‘s final burial on that day.

The ‘Rich Mummy of Lagos’ revealed that it’s always a painful thing to lose one’s parents even when they’ve gotten very old.

In his words;

“Have canceled my birthday party. Instead, I will be doing my dad’s final burial in 41 days. He died at age 78 days.

Have cried and cried I’m now tired. No matter how our parents are old you will never want them to go”.

