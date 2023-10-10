Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke has allegedly welcomes a set of twins.

The good news was shared by Popular media personality, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe.

According to him, Davido and Chioma welcomed Twins, a boy and a girl in the United States on the 9th of October, 2023.

He wrote;

“BREAKING NEWS!!

Popular afrobeats singer,Davido, just welcomed a set of twin with his wife, Chioma, in the United States today, the 9th of October, 2023.

Congratulations to the Adeleke’s.

Darlington Chidera Ibekwe

9th October, 2023

Twins at 9pm!!

A boy & girl! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See his post below;



Congratulations to the couple

