Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke has allegedly welcomes a set of twins.
The good news was shared by Popular media personality, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe.
According to him, Davido and Chioma welcomed Twins, a boy and a girl in the United States on the 9th of October, 2023.
He wrote;
“BREAKING NEWS!!
Popular afrobeats singer,Davido, just welcomed a set of twin with his wife, Chioma, in the United States today, the 9th of October, 2023.
Congratulations to the Adeleke’s.
Darlington Chidera Ibekwe
9th October, 2023
Twins at 9pm!!
A boy & girl! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”
See his post below;
