“Davido for Governor, we will be calling you talk and do” – Uche Maduagwu praises Davido

Comic Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has showered praises on singer Davido, after he fulfilled his promise and donated N250 million to orphanages.

Recall that he called out Davido over his promise to donate N250 million to orphanages after he was gifted #200 million by fans, family and friends as birthday gift.

Davido added N50 million to the money from his own pocket, and promised to donate it to orphanages across Nigeria.

However some hours after Uche called out Davido over the delay in the fulfillment of his promise, Davido disbursed the N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

Uche Maduagwu has therefore Drummed support for Davido to become a Governor. He also referred to the singer as ‘talk and do’.

Uche in a video shared on his Instagram page was spotted chanting, “Davido for Governor”.

In the caption he wrote in part,

“Davido for Governor, wow you be baba, 250 million naira disbursement to 292 charities for 27 states na symbol of leadership and great love for the masses”.