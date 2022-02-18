TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

“Davido for Governor, we will be calling you talk and do” – Uche Maduagwu praises Davido

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Comic Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has showered praises on singer Davido, after he fulfilled his promise and donated N250 million to orphanages.

Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Recall that he called out Davido over his promise to donate N250 million to orphanages after he was gifted #200 million by fans, family and friends as birthday gift.

READ ALSO

Davido gifted diamond necklace worth millions of naira, and…

Davido disburses N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292…

Davido added N50 million to the money from his own pocket, and promised to donate it to orphanages across Nigeria.

However some hours after Uche called out Davido over the delay in the fulfillment of his promise, Davido disbursed the N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

Uche Maduagwu has therefore Drummed support for Davido to become a Governor. He also referred to the singer as ‘talk and do’.

Uche in a video shared on his Instagram page was spotted chanting, “Davido for Governor”.

In the caption he wrote in part,

“Davido for Governor, wow you be baba, 250 million naira disbursement to 292 charities for 27 states na symbol of leadership and great love for the masses”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I hope this will make a lot of you happy” – Bobrisky reveals why he was seen in…

“Davido for Governor, we will be calling you talk and do” – Uche Maduagwu…

“You brought out the mother in me” – DJ Cuppy celebrates her…

“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy to control and…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

“Abortion is a sin, it is worse than murder” – Reno Omokri

My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things about me – Steve…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More